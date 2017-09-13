Britain’s Healthiest Workplace winners

Nomura, Adidas UK and Forster Communications have once again been recognised as Britain’s healthiest places to work. The bank, sports apparel and public relations companies earned first place in the large, medium-sized and small company divisions, respectively, in Britain’s Healthiest Workplace survey — now in its fifth year. The ranking recognises organisations with the healthiest workforces that also make the best efforts to improve staff health.

This year, 31,950 employees from 167 organisations participated in the survey, covering large, medium-sized and small companies — defined as those employing more than 1,000 people, between 250 and 999, and less than 250 — from across the public and private sectors.

By adjusting for demographic profile and examining culture and leadership, the survey not only captures those companies that have recruited healthy and productive workforces, but also those that help employees to improve their health and productivity.

The winners have not only achieved high healthiest employee scores — compiled by gathering data on nine different risk factors, including smoking habits, nutrition and physical activity — but have also scored highly in the healthiest employer category, which takes into account workplace wellness interventions, facilities and services.

This year the researchers also recognise for the first time Britain’s Healthiest New Entrant, also in large, medium-sized and small companies. The Most Improved Workplace award takes into account only repeat participants in the survey.

The annual assessment was developed by VitalityHealth, and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times, Rand Europe, the research consultancy, the University of Cambridge, and Mercer, the human resources consultants.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace

Top-quartile companies

Large

Nomura

Johnson & Johnson

Arqiva

University of Aberdeen

United Utilities

Skanska UK

Siemens Rail Automation

NATS

CH2M HILL

Pinsent Masons

Belfast Health & Social Care Trust

Mott MacDonald

Wrightington Wigan & Leigh NHS

Foundation Trust

Dell Corporation

Aggregate Industries

Medium-sized

Adidas UK

Sweaty Betty

Gilead Sciences

PayPal

Phoenix Group

AbbVie

Skyscanner

Trowers & Hamlins

Thames Tideway

Henderson Global Investors

Small

Forster Communications

Ruffer

Health Innovation Network

Slalom

MHFA England CIC

Eversholt Rail

NBA

Hampton Knight

Alliance Pharmaceuticals

ROQ

Most improved organisation

Large

ASCO UK

Dixons Carphone

Skanska UK

Medium-sized

Neovia Logistics

MB Aerospace Holdings

Fareham College

Small

First Advantage Europe

Academy Music Group

DNOW UK

Healthiest new entrant

Large

NATS

Pinsent Masons

Belfast Health & Social Care Trust

Medium-sized

Skyscanner

Thames Tideway

Sika & Everbuild Building Products

Small

Health Innovation Network

Slalom

MHFA England CIC

