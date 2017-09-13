Britain’s Healthiest Workplace winners

Nomura, Adidas UK and Forster Communications have once again been recognised as Britain’s healthiest places to work. The bank, sports apparel and public relations companies earned first place in the large, medium-sized and small company divisions, respectively, in Britain’s Healthiest Workplace survey — now in its fifth year. The ranking recognises organisations with the healthiest workforces that also make the best efforts to improve staff health.
This year, 31,950 employees from 167 organisations participated in the survey, covering large, medium-sized and small companies — defined as those employing more than 1,000 people, between 250 and 999, and less than 250 — from across the public and private sectors.
By adjusting for demographic profile and examining culture and leadership, the survey not only captures those companies that have recruited healthy and productive workforces, but also those that help employees to improve their health and productivity.
The winners have not only achieved high healthiest employee scores — compiled by gathering data on nine different risk factors, including smoking habits, nutrition and physical activity — but have also scored highly in the healthiest employer category, which takes into account workplace wellness interventions, facilities and services.
This year the researchers also recognise for the first time Britain’s Healthiest New Entrant, also in large, medium-sized and small companies. The Most Improved Workplace award takes into account only repeat participants in the survey.
The annual assessment was developed by VitalityHealth, and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times, Rand Europe, the research consultancy, the University of Cambridge, and Mercer, the human resources consultants.
Britain’s Healthiest Workplace
Top-quartile companies
Large
- Nomura
- Johnson & Johnson
- Arqiva
- University of Aberdeen
- United Utilities
- Skanska UK
- Siemens Rail Automation
- NATS
- CH2M HILL
- Pinsent Masons
- Belfast Health & Social Care Trust
- Mott MacDonald
- Wrightington Wigan & Leigh NHS
- Foundation Trust
- Dell Corporation
- Aggregate Industries
Medium-sized
- Adidas UK
- Sweaty Betty
- Gilead Sciences
- PayPal
- Phoenix Group
- AbbVie
- Skyscanner
- Trowers & Hamlins
- Thames Tideway
- Henderson Global Investors
Small
- Forster Communications
- Ruffer
- Health Innovation Network
- Slalom
- MHFA England CIC
- Eversholt Rail
- NBA
- Hampton Knight
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals
- ROQ
Most improved organisation
Large
- ASCO UK
- Dixons Carphone
- Skanska UK
Medium-sized
- Neovia Logistics
- MB Aerospace Holdings
- Fareham College
Small
- First Advantage Europe
- Academy Music Group
- DNOW UK
Healthiest new entrant
Large
- NATS
- Pinsent Masons
- Belfast Health & Social Care Trust
Medium-sized
- Skyscanner
- Thames Tideway
- Sika & Everbuild Building Products
Small
- Health Innovation Network
- Slalom
- MHFA England CIC
Britain’s Healthiest Workplace is overseen by an advisory board comprising:
- Dame Carol Black, principal of Newnham College, University of Cambridge
- Gina Radford, deputy chief medical officer for England, Public Health England
- Justin Varney, national lead for adult health and wellbeing, Public Health England
- Sir Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health, Manchester Business School
- Andrew Jack, editor of FT curated content
- Steve Boorman, director of employee health for Empactis, honorary professorial fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health
- Stephen Bevan, head of HR research development at the Institute of Employment Studies
- Martin Roland, emeritus professor of Health Services Research, University of Cambridge
- Theresa Marteau, director of the Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge
- Louise Aston, director of wellbeing, Business in the Community
- Shaun Subel, director of corporate wellness strategy, VitalityHealth