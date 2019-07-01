Richard Li is getting a little old for the nickname “Superboy”. But at 52, he has another chance to show he has the flair of his father, Li “Superman” Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s best-known entrepreneur. His vehicle is FWD, an Asian insurance consolidator backed by Swiss Re. Deals to buy businesses in Thailand and Hong Kong look shrewder than a misfiring push into tech businesses more than a decade ago.

FWD has bought the Hong Kong operations of MetLife of the US cheaply. Analysts believe the deal was priced below the company’s present (embedded) value of $400m. A $3bn swoop on the life insurance unit of Siam Commercial Bank looks pricier. Rapid Thai premium growth is one justification. Greater scale is another. That would help FWD with a mooted float.

Since inception in 2013, FWD has stressed that it will focus on Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong. The SCB Life deal adds an important piece to the jigsaw.

At home in Hong Kong, things are not as simple. FWD is much smaller than AIA, Prudential or China Life, who dominate Hong Kong’s $68bn insurance market.

China has huge potential. Less than a tenth of its population of 1.4bn have life insurance. But securing a mainland insurance licence would be a rare feat. As FWD waits hopefully for approval, it has to content itself with luring mainland clients via Hong Kong.

Unfortunately, dealing with Chinese clients through Hong Kong will be the best FWD can do for now. Chinese regulators have discouraged mainlanders from buying Hong Kong insurance. Yet, this has not stopped Chinese customers from using the policies as a hedge against the yuan. MetLife Asia sales were up 13 per cent in the first quarter, mainly from China.

Mr Li’s strategy of buying up unloved outposts of banks and foreign insurers makes sense. But can he integrate them successfully? That is the question investors would need to answer positively to participate in any flotation. Flair is nothing without finesse.