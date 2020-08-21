James Benamor, the founder of troubled subprime lender Amigo, has called on the company to appoint him as group chief executive, barely two months after a vicious battle with the company’s management led him to offload most of his majority holding

In a blog post on Friday evening, Mr Benamor said he wanted to return to the company to lead an international expansion while fighting what he described as “unethical” UK authorities.

Under his proposed plan, incumbent chief executive Glen Crawford would remain in charge of Amigo’s UK-regulated subsidiary, Amigo Loans Ltd, with a focus on cutting costs, reducing debt and launching a judicial review of the way the Financial Ombudsman Service has handled customer complaints.

Mr Benamor, meanwhile, would lead its ultimate parent company Amigo Holdings and build new businesses in markets which, “unlike the UK regulated market, enjoy fair and stable rule of law”. Mr Benamor had previously been reported to be planning to establish an international rival to Amigo after he first left the company’s board in 2018.

Amigo dominates the UK’s guarantor lending market, offering loans to people with weak credit histories provided a friend or family member agrees to step in if a borrower misses repayments. It grew rapidly after a series of regulatory crackdowns on other subprime lending models such as payday loans and rent-to-own retailers, but began attracting increasing regulatory scrutiny itself last year.

Amigo tried to pre-empt a regulatory crackdown by tightening its approach to risk and reducing its reliance on repeat borrowers. However, Mr Benamor accused it of knowingly carrying out reckless lending while failing to stand up to the FOS, which he said had encouraged consumers and professional claims management companies to make fraudulent claims against lenders.

Pressure from rising customer complaints has been exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which forced Amigo to put most new lending on hold earlier in the year. Last month it warned that there was “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue operating.

Mr Benamor failed in an attempt to oust the entire company’s board in June, but chief executive Hamish Paton and chairman Stephan Wilcke had already agreed to leave the company.

Mr Benamor committed to selling down his 61 per cent stake in the company after Amigo’s other shareholders rejected his proposed new management team. However, he said he would be willing to reinvest and “play a part in the turnround” after the company reappointed former chief Glen Crawford last month.

Shares in Amigo crashed from a peak of 108p shortly after its 2018 initial public offering to a low of 1.8p earlier this year. The stock has picked up in recent weeks since Mr Benamor hinted he could return to the company, and shares rose 8 per cent to 17.8p on Friday ahead of his announcement.

Mr Benamor asked Amigo to give a public response to his proposals before the start of trading on Monday. The company did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.



