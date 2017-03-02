Snap poised for debut of $19.7bn listing

Snap’s co-founders rang the bell at the NYSE on Thursday morning, as they awaited the first trades of the initial public offering that is set to make them billionaires.

Evan Spiegel, the 26-year old chief executive, and Bobby Murphy, the chief technology officer, dressed in smart suits and ties, unlike previous tech entrepreneurs who have preferred casual clothing like hoodies and T-shirts. NYSE chief executive Tom Farley was also on hand, standing on the podium. Mr Spiegel’s fiancé, model Miranda Kerr, joined him behind the scenes at the NYSE.

The shares, priced at $17 on Wednesday, for a $19.7bn valuation. Outside the stock exchange, a large yellow sign reading ‘Snap Inc’ hung above the entrance. Inside, signs featuring Snap’s signature ghost icon hung above the NYSE floor, while a couple of traders sported Spectacles, Snap’s video sunglasses, released last year.

A Snapbot, a yellow vending machine that sells Spectacles, also appeared at the NYSE, with a bunch of yellow balloons on top.

Founded as an alternative to existing social media platforms, Snap had $405m of revenue in the fourth quarter of last year. It allows for quick-fire exchange of “snaps” that disappear after 10 seconds.

Snap has added features including 24-hour collections of photos called “stories” and a platform for publishers where users watch news and entertainment called “discover,” Snapchat is selling itself as a place mostly for close friends, rather than acquaintances that fill Facebook and strangers that dominate Twitter.

Some 158m people open the app an average of 18 times a day, with 60 per cent of them sending a snap to a friend every day and 25 per cent creating a story. The largest age group is 18 to 24, a generation that advertisers are hoping to reach on mobile now that they do not spend much time watching TV.

Snap’s IPO filing forged new ground referencing sexting, poop and a cartoon puking a rainbow filed with US regulators.

The deal is being touted as a barometer for investor demand for tech listings, coming in a particularly slow period. The latest hot tech companies, which also include Uber and Airbnb, have been able to raise billions of dollars at high valuations.

John Colley, a professor at Warwick Business School, said the company faces significant challenges competing with Facebook and Google, makes substantial losses and is suffering from slowing growth.

© Nicole Bullock/FT

“Snap Inc is benefiting from institutions and individuals being awash with cash,” he said. “The top end valuation reflects high liquidity rather than a great prospect. There is far more cash than opportunities, which means pursuit of long odds risky options such as Snapchat.”