Swiss artist Conrad Jon Godly has painted many mountains over the course of his career. Why does he return to them? No mountain is the same, he says. This defiance gives his latest body of work, Nevertheless, its name. Three new paintings by Godly are featured in a group exhibition in St Moritz, a three-month pop-up show hosted by London gallery JD Malat.

Nevertheless #05 by Conrad Jon Godly

Nevertheless #16 by Conrad Jon Godly

Although Godly’s precise use of light gives some of his paintings near-photographic realism, the artist paints from memory, seeking to capture the sense of awe and peace that comes from looking at a mountain rather than a specific place. “My work is very meditative,” he says of his practice. “That is the most important factor.”

Searock Songlines, an LED light sculpture, by Robert Montgomery © Mik Freud (photograph)

Alping by Ed Moses

Defend Honour by Kojo Marfo

JD Malat Gallery x St Moritz, until 31 March 2021 at Via Maistra 10, 7500 St Moritz, Switzerland