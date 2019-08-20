Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Apple commits more than $6bn for original shows and movies ahead of the launch of its new video streaming service and UK prime minister Boris Johnson intensifies his efforts to jettison the Irish border backstop from the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Also, Facebook and Twitter move to curb Chinese state-backed disinformation campaigns that target pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters, the Trump administration gives Huawei a temporary reprieve, the US trade commission head says it would be difficult to break up Facebook and court papers reveal that Jeffrey Epstein signed a will two days before he died. Plus, the FT’s Richard Henderson explains why the group of top US executives comprising the Business Roundtable are ditching “shareholder primacy”.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.