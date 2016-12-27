Carrie Fisher, actress and writer, 1956-2016

She was perhaps the first postmodern film actress. Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday aged 60, was born into the hurly-burly of an ill-fated Hollywood marriage (Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher), survived that break-up, grew up to play a space princess, then experienced personal breakdowns that became the stuff of her second career as a writer.

First she was herself. Then a mythic creation of moviedom. Then her very own commentary, and commentator, on that blend of fact and fiction the world knew as “Carrie Fisher”.

Her life moved so fast that it may be no wonder she once said, “Instant gratification takes too long.” She had only made one film, Shampoo (1975), before the screen epic that blasted her into eternal fame. Pretty, petite and adorned with a “cinnamon-bun hairstyle” (her words), Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars (now rebranded as Star Wars Episode IV — A New Hope) was the personification of picture-book innocence gone galactic. It took four decades before we learnt that during the filming she romanced, in a more than picture-book way, her married co-star Harrison Ford.

That is still almost hot-press news. It was revealed in her memoir The Princess Diarist, published last month. That book was the final block in the edifice of a writing career that included two former works of autobiography and four novels. Not to add an entire, semi-covert vocation as a Hollywood “script doctor”, tinkering with screenplays from Hook and Lethal Weapon 3 to the Star Wars saga itself.

Carrie Fisher at the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in London's Leicester Square © Photoshot

It couldn’t have happened to a more haplessly perfect target. Carrie Fisher was born on October 21 1956 to a perfect storm of near-lethal showbiz influences. Her mother was a famous actress-singer (Singin’ in the Rain); her father was a famous crooner; his next wife, after a divorce when Carrie was two, was the world’s most famously beautiful homewrecker, Elizabeth Taylor.

Aged 16, after Beverly Hills High School, Carrie Fisher put an ocean between her and America by studying for 18 months at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama. But you can’t keep out the dark forces of fame if you’re born to them. Even before she had advanced in 1978 to Sarah Lawrence College to complete her academic studies, she had appeared in two era-defining films, Shampoo and Star Wars.

I was street smart, but unfortunately the street was Rodeo Drive

The first, all about sex, love and blow-dries, was a comedy defining the dying Babylon of the Me Decade. The second proposed the future of movie mythology and fan mania: an epic in space about droids, damsels and dashing heroes.

The two films — or their disparity — presaged the split-personality media phenomenon Fisher was to become. To hundreds of millions, she was the clean-cut heroine of sci-fi screen pantomime with an infinite leash. To slightly fewer she was, then or soon, a Broadway stage actress (Agnes of God 1982), a waspish television chat show star — homing in on all things foolish in the media and movies — and the caustic, funny, tragicomical writer who was soon to emerge from that.

If you live two lives, it’s hardly surprising when you contract bipolar disorder. Fisher claimed that this affliction became a dark passage for her in the 1980s, along with cocaine and the abuse of prescription drugs. The period fuelled her acclaimed first novel and sometimes thinly disguised autobiography Postcards from the Edge (1987). The book dwelt — in a love-hate way — on Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds. In the successful movie, mother and daughter were played by Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

Meanwhile Fisher was gamely cranking out the Star Wars films, to which she would return a generation later — amid some unkind gasps at the newer, more matronly Leia — in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In 2016’s Rogue One: A New Star Wars Story she appears briefly, and with a poignancy now intensified by the news of her death, as the younger Leia, courtesy of digital intervention.

Hollywood royal family: Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher in 1957 © AP

Away from the cyclical space saga the world needed, and has benefited from, Fisher was the true rebel princess of the media universe. When she wrote, or when she was off the large screen but on the small one in talk shows or smart-talk sitcoms (Entourage), the kitschy and the confected became the butt of her adroit sardonic wit. It was a wit whetted by her own adversities. “I was street smart, but unfortunately the street was Rodeo Drive,” she once said. But she fought back against the silly, spoiling values of the world she was born into, even though the fight was sometimes gruelling or painful. She once had ECT therapy for an extended period to tackle chronic depression.

She was married twice: to Paul Simon (1983-84) and to Bryan Lourd (1991-94), with whom she had one daughter, Billie, in 1992.

Today movie-goers can look back not just on Star Wars but on her funny, sometimes stern, often acidulous cameo appearances. She strayed into Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Scream 3 (2000), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) and others. And in a more extended part, like that of Meg Ryan’s best friend in When Harry Met Sally (1989), she makes us regret there wasn’t more of Fisher in substantial screen roles.

Perhaps substance wasn’t her thing. Or perhaps she concentrated so much on lancing the folly of the “pseudo-substance” that thrived widely in America’s popular culture that she wouldn’t demean herself by aping it. Nonetheless she left three more novels after Postcards from the Edge (Surrender the Pink 1990, Delusions of Grandma 1993, The Best Awful 2004), a stage play (Wishful Drinking) and several memoirs.

And she left the memory of a woman, and a film star, who though born to the Hollywood purple fought to prove that show business privilege wasn’t everything and might even, to the very wise and morally sound, be absolutely nothing to prize at all.