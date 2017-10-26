Weinstein company scrambles for alternate funding

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The Weinstein Company is working on alternative financing options after Colony Capital failed to provide the beleaguered film and television studio with the liquidity injection it announced last week, said people briefed on the talks.

Colony, which is run by Tom Barrack, is still in exclusive talks to acquire some or all of TWC’s assets. But the exclusivity period will end in early November, according to a person close to the production company, which continues to reel from accusations of serial sexual harassment by its co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Colony has pulled out of a planned capital injection, according to a person with direct knowledge about TWC’s restructuring plans, confirming a report in the New York Times.

Two people briefed on the talks said Fortress Investment Group is among a number of players which have expressed interest in stepping in to provide funding to TWC.

Multiple other suitors have approached TWC about acquiring specific assets and the producer plans to engage with them once the exclusivity period with Colony ends, those briefed said.

“At this stage there is no indication that Colony is going to buy anything . . . Weinstein is encouraged about other companies’ interests,” a person close to the studio said.

The person added that some participants in the talks believe Colony was trying to inject further uncertainty into the future of TWC in an effort to lower the price of the assets they want to buy.

“They are playing their game,” said another party keen to get involved in the sale process. “Buyers will always try to find ways to lower the price of the asset they want to buy.”

TWC has been scrambling to secure its future after more than 50 women accused Mr Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. The prolific producer, who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, was fired on October 8. Companies including Apple and Amazon have cancelled planned projects with TWC and top Hollywood talent have distanced themselves from the studio.

One of Mr Weinstein’s alleged victims this week filed a lawsuit against the company alleging it had “condoned and enabled” his behaviour.

On Monday New York’s attorney-general said his office had opened an inquiry into the company over possible civil rights violations, including sexual harassment and discrimination, related to the claims against Mr Weinstein.