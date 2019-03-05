The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the prospects for a merger between Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, JPMorgan's revenue warning and the growing challenges facing the UK's challenger banks. With special guest Tom Merry of consultancy Accenture.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast