Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the prospects for a merger between Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, JPMorgan's revenue warning and the growing challenges facing the UK's challenger banks. With special guest Tom Merry of consultancy Accenture.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon