How has Donald Trump's first year in office affected America's relationship with the rest of the world? Is he an isolationist, and if so, how do we interpret his assertive policy towards North Korea? Gideon Rachman and Geoff Dyer discuss these questions and look at the US foreign policy challenges of the coming year.

