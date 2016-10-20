Mrs May in Brussels, how the cult of the expert collapsed and the Haitian warlord who met his match

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May received a polite but cool welcome on her European summit debut on Thursday, with France and Germany warning of a rough ride for Britain as it makes its break from the EU.

At her first Brussels gathering of EU leaders, the British prime minister made a confident first intervention on migration, exchanged some sharp words with the chair and turned her hand at drafting a compromise text on Russia policy. Finally, well after midnight, she made a short presentation on Brexit that ran for little more than five minutes and elicited no response.

The FT’s Philip Stephens writes that a hard Brexit heralds a closed Britain. “Whether it is vehicles, banking, technology, pharmaceuticals or food processing, multinational supply chains depend on multinational labour forces. Free movement of people is more than one of the pillars of the EU’s single market. It is a description of the nature of modern businesses.” (FT)

In the news

Trump fans the flames Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump doubled down on his refusal to accept the results of the US election on November 8, saying he would do so “if I win”, while reserving his right to legally challenge the outcome if he loses. His remarks came as a 10th woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, allegations he denies. (FT, NBC) Are you following the US presidential campaign? Be a part of the FT's election coverage by filling out our election survey.

To Russia, from Renzi Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has forced a retreat from new sanctions on Russia as Germany, France and Britain pulled back their demand for fresh EU penalties against Moscow over the bombardment of Aleppo. (FT)

MPs vote to strip Philip Green of knighthood The House of Commons has demanded that the Topshop tycoon be stripped of his knighthood, after MPs lined up to denounce him as a “billionaire spiv” who was “not particularly good at retail”. (FT)

Duterte’s ‘separation from the US’ Rodrigo Duterte has announced his country’s “separation” from America, capping a remarkable month of diplomacy in which the Philippine leader has burnt bridge after bridge with the US and made overtures to Beijing. Washington has said it is seeking clarity on the declaration. (FT, BBC)

Morgan Stanley’s $120m Monsanto payday The bank stands to make the record fee for less than four months’ work on the US agribusiness’s $66bn takeover by Germany’s Bayer. Hugh Grant, Monsanto chief, stands to make even more: $132m. (FT)

Defections provoke Kim Jong Un A stream of defections by members of the North Korean elite has frustrated Kim Jong Un’s attempts to solidify his power base. South Korea’s president is keeping up the pressure by encouraging North Koreans to flee their country’s dictatorship. (NAR)

It's a big day for

Nintendo Shares in the Kyoto-based company fell 5 per cent after revealing its new Switch console. “Nintendo has not come out with any surprises to redefine gaming, as it did with the announcement of the Wii console,” said one analyst. (FT)

Food for thought

A harder sell for MBAs Would-be students are questioning the value of what was once a must-have business qualification. (FT)

How the cult of the expert collapsed Sebastian Mallaby on whether a populist backlash will shatter Alan Greenspan’s technocratic dream. (Guardian)

Haitian warlord meets his match Hurricane Matthew has brought one of Haiti’s most feared warlords to his knees. Guy Philippe’s home town in the country’s southern peninsula has been devastated by the storm. Now the man who has evaded capture for nearly a decade is offering to go to jail if it will help secure aid for local storm victims. (NYT)

Justice for Syria’s dead Why sophisticated models and statistical analysis are crucial to understanding patterns of killing in Syria — and bringing the perpetrators to justice. (Foreign Policy)

American aid explained Washington spends billions on assistance to foreign countries, from health to military support. But finding the total figure is harder than it seems. The Washington Post looks at what the US spends and where it goes. (WaPo)

Video of the day

Trump election stance stirs debate Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting the result of the US presidential election dominated the fallout of the third and last debate. Sam Fleming looks at the main talking points. (FT)