The prime minister lost control of his Brexit strategy this week, as parliament forced no deal off the table, 21 Tory MPs rebelled and were ejected from the party. Will Johnson be successful in forcing a snap election? Plus we discuss Labour’s plans for government, the radical redistribution of assets and when it wants Britain to go to the polls. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Miranda Green, James Blitz, Jim Pickard and Chris Giles - plus special guest Maddy Thimont Jack. Produced by Caroline Grady.

