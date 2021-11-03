Perhaps it pays to be realistic. Once, the City of London was the global financial capital. Then it was merely Europe’s financial capital. When it could no longer be that because of Brexit, the government wanted it to be the green finance capital. On Wednesday, the UK instead settled for the title of “world’s first net zero aligned financial centre”.

The diminishing ambition reflects the challenge facing the City in becoming a world-beating centre for green finance.

Green finance does offers a genuine opportunity for the UK’s financial centre. London can no longer serve as the gateway into European markets that it once was. The companies listed on its stock exchange can no longer compete with their megacap counterparts in New York. Its capital markets cannot offer start-ups the valuations they would earn in the US. The City needs a new pitch to global markets.

But part of the problem with green finance is that no one knows what it means. They can’t measure it, or invest in it. Suspicions of greenwashing are rife and reasonable. A cynical country could claim to be a green finance capital — or even a net zero financial centre — without that saying very much.

The way to counteract such criticism is with robust rules and credible enforcement. This is not an area where less regulation is better. Fund managers want green assets to invest in. They need rules in place to determine what those are.

The good news is the UK is making progress. There was a flurry of announcements to coincide with COP26 finance day. Less than two weeks ago, the government published its “road map to sustainable investing”, which will help define what counts as green. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority traversed further along that road with a discussion paper tackling when asset managers will be able to label products as sustainable.

Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak committed the UK to “move towards” forcing banks, asset managers and listed companies to publish so-called transition plans setting out how they will decarbonise. The government is setting up a task force of serious climate finance groups and scientists to set gold standards and avoid greenwash. Provided the UK government does indeed “move” (which should be aided by philanthropic funding to support the standard-setting exercise), this should give investors some much-desired clarity on climate issues and greater power to hold companies to account.

The bad news is that while the UK was faffing about with negotiating fishing rights, the EU has stolen a march on it.

The EU has been faster at setting sustainability disclosure standards. Better at attracting green investment. And unlike the UK, it hosts large, pure-play renewables Danish companies such as Orsted and Vestas on its national stock markets.

Since 2007, $423bn of green bonds have been issued in euros, according to Climate Bonds Initiative data. The sterling equivalent is $46bn, and $32bn of that has been this year.

While the UK dithered about issuing green gilts, France, Germany and others got there first. Though the UK claimed the mantle of the largest sovereign bond issuance in September, it was overtaken by the EU a month later. Morningstar’s Sustainability Atlas puts the UK stock exchange 15th out of 48 among “sustainability leaders”. Amsterdam scores highest.

A report by think-tank New Financial last month showed the UK was behind the EU in most sectors of ESG financial activity, including in ESG bond issuance and specialist investment funds. “In these sectors, ESG penetration in the UK is roughly four to five years behind the EU”, New Financial concluded.

The City still has time to catch up. Overall, the green finance industry is small — even if asset managers claim ever-larger sums invested in a manner consistent with ESG aims. That means it would not take that much to pull ahead. London has a large pool of financial expertise and deep capital markets from which to draw. It also has large legacy companies that need to decarbonise in the form of oil and gas giants and mining groups. If government and the financial sector get their act together, the City could yet secure a meaningful title of green finance capital — and once again have something to celebrate.