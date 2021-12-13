Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The cost of flying cargo around the world has reached record levels, and workers are demanding that gig economy companies explain their algorithms. Plus, the FT’s retail correspondent, Jonathan Eley, explains how the Chinese company Shein became one of the world’s biggest fast fashion companies and recently surpassed Zara to become the top fast fashion brand in the U.S.

Air freight costs soar to record high

Workers demand gig economy companies explain their algorithms - with Madhumita Murgia

Shein: the Chinese company storming the world of fast fashion - with Jonathan Eley

Widening CEO-employee pay gap challenges ‘stakeholder capitalism’

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

