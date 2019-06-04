One of KPMG’s most senior partners at the centre of a bullying dispute has quit his role and taken a leave of absence from the Big Four accounting firm after fresh allegations about his conduct surfaced last week.

KPMG said in a letter sent to all UK staff on Monday that Sanjay Thakkar, head of the firm’s advisory unit — one of its most profitable divisions — decided to step down from his role this week “in the wider interest of the firm”.

Last week the Financial Times revealed that two of KPMG’s most prominent female partners had resigned from the firm in protest over how an investigation into alleged bullying by Mr Thakkar was handled.

Maggie Brereton, who was head of UK transaction services, and Ina Kjaer, former head of UK integration in the deal advisory team, resigned in February. The pair had 40 years of experience between them at KPMG and were highly respected as two of its most talented partners.

KPMG said in the staff email that new allegations about Mr Thakkar’s conduct were raised with its leadership team last week after details about the female partners’ departure were published. These new allegations are now being investigated by the firm.

Bill Michael, KPMG’s UK chairman, said in the email that he had “heard enough over the past few days to know that not all of our people feel confident to speak up when they have concerns”, adding: “This is unacceptable.”

“It’s clear we need to do more,” he said.

The complaints about Mr Thakkar’s alleged behaviour and KPMG’s response to it — Mr Thakkar agreed to apologise to a group of individuals in January and to undertake leadership coaching — have highlighted the tension between a firm’s desire to retain its high earners and an obligation to act on staff concerns.

Several current and former KPMG employees told the FT that they felt complaints raised formally and informally about Mr Thakkar were not taken seriously or dealt with appropriately. Several fear the 50-year-old was protected because he brought in a large amount of revenues.

One former employee said: “There are still a range of questions to be answered about why he was allowed to carry on with this type of behaviour for so long.”

Former employees said Mr Thakkar was verbally aggressive in meetings, undermining colleagues and sometimes swearing at them. One said that this behaviour was referred to by staff as “being Sanjayed”. Mr Thakkar declined to comment.

KPMG said that Melanie Richards, the firm’s deputy chair, will become acting head of deal advisory in addition to her existing role, pending the appointment of new leadership.

It said in a statement: “We can confirm that KPMG has launched an investigation into new allegations made against Sanjay Thakkar, which were reported to the firm’s leadership last week. As this investigation is now live, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

