Europe’s financial sector has reached 'peak uncertainty' in the weeks leading up to Brexit

Europe’s financial sector has reached “peak uncertainty” as regulators and banks rush to stave off the harshest effects of Brexit, cloud software company Salesforce is in talks to buy Slack, and Facebook allowed several thousand adverts and posts that violated UK law earlier this year. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains why UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is warning of an ‘economic emergency’.





