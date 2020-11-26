Print this page

Europe’s financial sector has reached 'peak uncertainty' in the weeks leading up to Brexit

Europe’s financial sector has reached “peak uncertainty” as regulators and banks rush to stave off the harshest effects of Brexit, cloud software company Salesforce is in talks to buy Slack, and Facebook allowed several thousand adverts and posts that violated UK law earlier this year. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains why UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is warning of an ‘economic emergency’.


Europe's finance sector braced for 'peak uncertainty' ahead of January 

ft.com/editor/1c38d0eb-7bf5-4fca-a04b-055a360145bd?


Salesforce in talks to buy Slack in huge cloud software deal

ft.com/content/d47f5ae9-d1fe-4c68-ba95-7ad6f60c4cfa


Facebook allowed thousands of illegal ads in UK until they were reported 

ft.com/editor/1aba8d75-823e-488f-88fe-15ee51f3f0ab?


Sunak warns of ‘economic emergency’ as borrowing hits record £394bn 

ft.com/content/8250fec7-0581-477e-a525-bc2ab2dd5a11



