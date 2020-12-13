Health officials in the UK, Europe and the US are understating the importance of curbing the spread of coronavirus in prison populations, a weekend article in The Lancet said.

All are poised to start national Covid-19 vaccination programmes but none have included detention centres in their planning and guidance, the UK medical journal’s report said.

Some US jurisdictions have said they would specifically exclude prisoners from early vaccinations. “There's no way [the vaccine] is going to go to prisoners before it goes to the people who haven’t committed any crime,” Colorado governor Jared Polis said this month.

But Emily Wang, director of the SEICHE Center for Health and Justice at Yale School of Medicine, told The Lancet that outbreaks in correctional facilities affect staff and the wider community, not just incarcerated people.

“According to the Covid Prison Project, by August, 90 of the largest 100 cluster outbreaks in the US occurred in prisons and jails,” Dr Wang said. “Correctional facilities are hotbeds for the pandemic.”

In the UK the infection rate in September for prisoners older than 60 years was 15.5 per 1,000 people, double that of the general population, The Lancet said.

“Prisons have high churn rates, with lots of people coming in and out of prison,” Seena Fazel, professor of forensic psychiatry at the University of Oxford, told the medical journal. “This is an important group to consider in vaccine prioritisation as there's a lot of movement.”