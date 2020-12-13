Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Prisons ‘overlooked’ in vaccine priority decisions
Health officials in the UK, Europe and the US are understating the importance of curbing the spread of coronavirus in prison populations, a weekend article in The Lancet said.
All are poised to start national Covid-19 vaccination programmes but none have included detention centres in their planning and guidance, the UK medical journal’s report said.
Some US jurisdictions have said they would specifically exclude prisoners from early vaccinations. “There's no way [the vaccine] is going to go to prisoners before it goes to the people who haven’t committed any crime,” Colorado governor Jared Polis said this month.
But Emily Wang, director of the SEICHE Center for Health and Justice at Yale School of Medicine, told The Lancet that outbreaks in correctional facilities affect staff and the wider community, not just incarcerated people.
“According to the Covid Prison Project, by August, 90 of the largest 100 cluster outbreaks in the US occurred in prisons and jails,” Dr Wang said. “Correctional facilities are hotbeds for the pandemic.”
In the UK the infection rate in September for prisoners older than 60 years was 15.5 per 1,000 people, double that of the general population, The Lancet said.
“Prisons have high churn rates, with lots of people coming in and out of prison,” Seena Fazel, professor of forensic psychiatry at the University of Oxford, told the medical journal. “This is an important group to consider in vaccine prioritisation as there's a lot of movement.”
Most Swiss businesses told to close at 7pm amid surge
Swiss restaurants and bars are closing from 7pm since the weekend after a surge in coronavirus cases, the country's federal council announced.
Shops and markets, museums and libraries, and sports and leisure facilities are also shut from that time every day, restaurants and bars can open on weekends.
“The aim is to reduce the level of contact between people and to prevent people from gathering together,” the council said.
Cantons have discretion to allow closing times until 11pm for eating and drinking establishments if they meet certain epidemiological levels.
Most events and gatherings are banned, with exceptions for political and religious assemblies, funerals and local legislatures.
Sporting and cultural activities are still permitted in groups of up to five people.
UK tourism agency forecasts 16.9m visitor arrivals
The UK’s national tourism agency expects the number of foreign visitors next year to total fewer than half of that recorded in 2019.
VisitBritain is forecasting 16.9m inbound visits in 2021, 73 per cent more than in pandemic-ravaged 2020, but far fewer than the 40.9m visits last year.
Inbound visitor spending is forecast to reach £9bn in 2021m 59 per cent more than in 2020, but less than a third of the record £28.4bn spent in 2019, the public body funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said in a weekend statement.
“This forecast shows our tourism industry can look ahead to 2021 with renewed optimism,” said UK tourism minister Nigel Huddleston.
Tourism was worth £127bn to the UK economy in 2019, according to VisitBritain.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of events such as the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s departure from Plymouth for North America and the Uefa European Football Championships matches at London’s Wembley Stadium.
News you might have missed …
UK business leaders expressed frustration on Sunday that companies still did not know the terms of trade with the EU on January 1, as retailers warned the public against stockpiling food. They also want financial support to help industries that have already been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
US doctors could administer the first authorised coronavirus vaccine as soon as Monday, after millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech inoculation were shipped to hospitals over the weekend. Super-cooled trucks and aeroplanes crossed the country on Sunday carrying the first doses to all 50 states.
Health experts have urged UK prime minister Boris Johnson to tighten restrictions in England where needed “without delay” or risk hospitals being overwhelmed by a third wave of Covid-19 infections. NHS providers urged the government to exercise “extreme caution” if moving any area to a lower tier.
Financial regulators are putting the finishing touches to new recommendations allowing Europe’s strongest banks to restart dividend payments within strict limits, ending a nine-month hiatus imposed due to the coronavirus crisis. The European Central Bank supervisory board plans to announce conditions on Tuesday.
Lando Norris of the UK drives a McLaren during the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday
McLaren will sell a stake in its Formula One motor racing business to an alliance led by sports investment group MSP Sports Capital, in a deal that values the historic team at £560m. MSP said on its website it expected to build more stakes in sports businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US biotechnology group Alexion in a $39bn deal, marking the biggest agreement struck by a pharmaceutical company since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cash-and-stock takeover will deepen AstraZeneca’s core focus on immunology.
Uruguayan software company GeneXus was given just a week to create an app that could give advice to patients worried they might have coronavirus. Founder Nicolás Jodal found himself coordinating a team of about 150 people. “On Friday March 13 we had nothing, and on Friday March 20 we had the app delivered.”
Small businesses in the UK occupying railway arches owned by Blackstone and developer Telereal Trillium say they are facing potential ruin as a result of rent rises imposed on them by their landlords. Tenants are facing rent increases of as much as three times, despite incomes having been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis.
