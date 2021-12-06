Episode 33
Headlines include Evergrande Real Estate Group, SoftBank Group Corp, Ukraine conflict and US politics & policy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Evergrande shares tumble as new debt payment deadline loom
SoftBank shares fall as value of portfolio companies plummets
US intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine
Biden administration to target money laundering in US real estate market
