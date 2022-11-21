Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

World population reaches 8bn as it grows older

  • With reference to the stacked area chart ‘The number of older people . .. ’ explore the interactive data and outline the demographic shift that is taking place across the world

  • Discuss the challenges faced by countries as a result of ageing populations

  • With reference to the bubble chart ‘An ageing world’ use the interactive feature to explore how fertility rates and the share of population over 65 is expected to change

  • To what extent are ageing populations limited to developed economies?

Alisdair Monteith, Gordonstoun


