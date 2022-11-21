This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

World population reaches 8bn as it grows older

With reference to the stacked area chart ‘The number of older people . .. ’ explore the interactive data and outline the demographic shift that is taking place across the world

Discuss the challenges faced by countries as a result of ageing populations

With reference to the bubble chart ‘An ageing world’ use the interactive feature to explore how fertility rates and the share of population over 65 is expected to change

To what extent are ageing populations limited to developed economies?

Alisdair Monteith, Gordonstoun