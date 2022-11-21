Geography class: World population reaches 8bn as it grows older
Changing Spaces
World population reaches 8bn as it grows older
With reference to the stacked area chart ‘The number of older people . .. ’ explore the interactive data and outline the demographic shift that is taking place across the world
Discuss the challenges faced by countries as a result of ageing populations
With reference to the bubble chart ‘An ageing world’ use the interactive feature to explore how fertility rates and the share of population over 65 is expected to change
To what extent are ageing populations limited to developed economies?
Alisdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
