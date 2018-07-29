Samsung Group has maintained an anti-trade union stance since its establishment in 1938, with founder Lee Byung-chul once declaring that unions would be allowed “over my dead body”. But there are signs of change at South Korea’s biggest conglomerate as it faces growing public pressure to reset relations with its workers.

The company’s apparent union-busting activities have come under the spotlight this year as state prosecutors investigate allegations that Samsung has sabotaged efforts to organise labour and disrupted union activities in violation of the law.

While not an official policy, Samsung has publicly expressed an aversion to unions, arguing that they “create unnecessary conflicts”.

So eyebrows were raised when Samsung Electronics Service, the repair subsidiary of technology giant Samsung Electronics, promised in April to switch about 8,000 contract workers to regular staff and to recognise their 1,000-strong labour union.

“This is the first time that the group has officially recognised the union and promised to guarantee its activities,” said Ra Doo-shik, who leads the union of contract workers for Samsung Electronics Service. “It is a big achievement for us.”

Some analysts credit the rapid growth that has propelled Samsung into a global technology giant to the absence of a militant labour culture, noting that other South Korean conglomerates such as Hyundai Motor have had to contend with frequent worker disputes.

Samsung probably wants to improve its image . . . It remains to be seen how far-reaching the changes will be

Only nine of Samsung’s nearly 60 units have unions and fewer than 300 of Samsung’s 200,000 domestic workers are unionised — well below the national average of 10 per cent.

At Hyundai Motor, 74 per cent of its 68,000 workers are unionised, according to union members.

In another sign of change, Samsung last week formally agreed to accept the final decision of an arbitration panel, expected by early October at the latest, to resolve a decade-long legal stand-off with chip plant workers who say they contracted leukaemia and other serious diseases due to their exposure to toxic chemicals.

Samsung Electronics has denied any causal link but has agreed to accept the mediator’s recommendations, which are expected to include a formal apology, fresh compensation for victims and measures to prevent any recurrence.

Union members believe the changes have been prompted by the probe by prosecutors, who have raided Samsung Electronics’ headquarters 10 times this year and secured thousands of pages of documents that allegedly show guidelines issued by the company to stymie efforts to establish unions.

Labour activists and other analysts have claimed that despite its official statements of support, Samsung has worked behind the scenes to undermine the formation of unions.

“Samsung probably wants to improve its image ahead of Lee’s ruling. It remains to be seen how far-reaching the changes will be,” said Park Sang-in, professor of industrial policy at Seoul National University.

The company says it allows lawful union activities and that it is co-operating fully with the investigation. “We respect law and principles and legally guarantee workers’ establishment of unions and activities,” it said.

Samsung’s volte-face comes as it tries to repair a reputation tarnished by a corruption scandal that has entangled the group’s billionaire heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong, who is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling later this year on bribery allegations.

“This seems to be the beginning of change at Samsung as managers are finally feeling the need to meet social expectations,” said Park Yoo-kyung, a governance adviser at APG Asset Management.