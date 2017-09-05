Daily briefing: Pyongyang ‘begging for war’, Hollywood’s dismal summer, prosecco wars

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US said it wanted the “strongest sanctions” yet imposed on North Korea to “resolve this problem through diplomacy”. Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said two decades of “half measures” by the international body had failed and that Pyongyang was “begging for war”. Tensions escalated further on Tuesday when North Korea was reportedly observed moving what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards its west coast. South Korea also said it would begin lobbying the UN to staunch the international oil supply to Pyongyang.

Despite the sabre-rattling, the US move to appeal to the UN illustrated the limited options facing Donald Trump. “The key decision makers are a 71-year-old businessman with a volcanic temper and no relevant experience, and a 33-year-old dictator, surrounded by frightened sycophants. The dangers that they will miscalculate each other’s actions, with catastrophic consequences, are real,” writes the FT’s Gideon Rachman. (FT, Reuters)

In the news

May’s mystery intervention

Brexit talks could be delayed due to an “important intervention” from Theresa May on September 21, the European Parliament’s lead negotiator has revealed. Mrs May’s speech in late September, aimed to force the pace of talks, has been discussed for weeks, but Guy Verhofstadt appeared to give away the date. (Independent, Bloomberg)

Bell Pottinger gets ‘toughest possible punishment’

The London public relations firm created by Margaret Thatcher’s favourite adman and boasting powerful international clients has been expelled from its industry body for at least five years after being accused of inflaming racial tensions in South Africa. “This is the most blatant instance of unethical PR practice I’ve ever seen,” said Francis Ingham, director-general for the Public Relations and Communications Association. (FT)

Hollywood’s dismal summer

Competition from cinematic TV has sent US box office returns down 35 per cent in August, the worst summer result in more than two decades. The returns during what is typically one the industry’s peak months raises new questions about the big screen’s future in the age of digital streaming. (FT)

UTC seals the deal

United Technologies Corp has reached an agreement to buy aviation systems and cabin equipment maker Rockwell Collins for $30bn, including about $7bn in net debt. The agreement, which comes after weeks of rumoured talks, arrives amid a quickening pace of consolidation among the world’s biggest aircraft suppliers. (FT)

Storm in a wineglass

A fight has erupted between Italy and Britain after some UK dentists claimed that prosecco, the bubbly North Italian wine, causes chronic tooth decay. Italian newspapers have sought signs of conspiracies between British dentists and local brewers. Luca Zaia, president of Veneto, the region that is Italy’s largest prosecco producer, said: “It’s nonsense — like saying that Sachertorte causes a tummy ache.” (NYT)

The day ahead

US Congress finishes its holiday

Congress returns from its August recess with only a few weeks to tackle the looming deadlock over the debt ceiling. The devastating storm that struck Texas has sharply changed the prognosis for the upcoming fiscal talks — it could make a package harder to oppose. (FT)

Pope Francis visits Colombia

Colombian officials signed a temporary ceasefire deal ahead of the historic visit by the Pope. President Juan Manuel Santos said the deal had come together in part to honour the visit of Francis, the first Latin American pope, who is revered in the region. (WaPo)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Is Japan’s stem cell obsession about to pay off?

A Japanese company is claiming a breakthrough that could transform the lives of millions who have no access to reliable supplies of blood platelets — an essential treatment for some cancer patients and accident victims. But the push to exploit the country’s lead in the sector risks being tripped up by regulation. (FT)

Taming Reddit

Reddit raised $200m from venture capitalists in July and its audience is on the rise. The website’s users post links and comment on news stories, TV shows and all sorts of other things — but it has been accused of ignoring harassment, racism and hate speech. Can one of the rowdiest sites on the internet be tamed? (FT)



Let them bake cakes

The Great British Bake Off is one of Britain’s most successful cultural exports. More than 20 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia and Africa have taken up the format. But producers in other countries rarely tinker with GBBO’s winning recipe. Why? (Economist)

Why you should plan for 5 careers

Changing careers is difficult, lonely, daunting and expensive. But many of us with jobs live with the impermanent nature of work. In this world, planning for multiple careers is the only rational response. The FT’s Helen Barrett, who changed careers in her mid-30s, on why reinvention is the right move. (FT)

Who are the Dreamers?

Donald Trump is poised to scrap an Obama-era programme for children brought to the US illegally. But what is DACA, who are the people affected (known as “Dreamers”), and what will happen to them? (Guardian)

Video of the day

Walking in the Accursed Mountains FT travel writer Martin Fletcher walks in the little-visited “Accursed Mountains” that cross the borders of Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro. (FT)