I went to see Crazy Rich Asians, the crazily successful film adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name that opens in the UK next week, while on holiday in Los Angeles. The cinema trip followed a visit to the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, the hillside museum conceived by the billionaire industrialist J Paul Getty as a replica of the Villa dei Papiri in Herculaneum, and stuffed with his collection of ancient treasures.

As parallel narratives about the whims and caprices of the super-rich, the two outings offered a fascinating cross-study into the shifting textures of global wealth, socio-economic change and the nuances of cultural taste. But mostly the day’s activities were a reminder of how nice it would be to be humongously wealthy myself.

As a rule, I’m not especially impressed by money, nor motivated by its acquisition, but I can’t deny the peculiar sense of awe that overwhelms me when I’m in the proximity of extreme wealth. I felt it when I visited Chatsworth House, that great folly of social ambition created by the successive dukes of Devonshire and since mythologised in countless films and books. And I feel it at the Couture shows when watching the front-row clients dial in their favourite looks. Sometimes you glimpse them as hazy apparitions in the atelier fitting rooms, surrounded by a hush of white-coated seamstresses and clouds of silk chiffon. They conjure not so much a feeling of envy as wonderment, and the compulsion is to shove one’s snout against the glass and gaze.

If the $100m-plus box office takings for Crazy Rich Asians are anything to go by, I am not alone in my desire to stare. And this film is only one snack in a banquet of cultural offerings currently dramatising lives of weapons-grade excess. Those who like their hedonism in period costume and pulled along in horse-drawn carriages will no doubt be revelling in the new television adaptation of Vanity Fair, William Makepeace Thackeray’s frothy satire about 19th-century social climbing, while next month sees the release of Matthew (Mad Men) Weiner’s new drama, The Romanoffs, about a group of people who consider themselves the descendants of the Russian royal family. Succession, the HBO drama about the dynastic marauding of a Murdoch-like media tycoon, played by Brian Cox, has shortly concluded and has been commissioned for a second series. While those who simply need a fix of modernist architecture and mid-century furniture porn have only a few more months to wait before season two of the Monterey-based Big Little Lies roars back into our lives.

In general, we like our billionaires to be emotionally bankrupt or broken with loneliness

Why do stories about the disgustingly rich still enthral? Personally, I’m in it for the wardrobes. Show me a character with a good haircut, cashmere wardrobe and a leather-buckled Margaux bag by The Row and I’m all yours. But I suspect there’s a truth also in my colleague’s observation that our enjoyment of such stories is predicated on the basis that at some point these little dauphins will come horribly unstuck. Tales about the super-wealthy are only really palatable, she argues, when they are presented with a side of schadenfreude.

She’s right in that few tales exist about the happily rich. In order to temper the violent covetousness outrageous wealth might arouse in the average pleb, our cultural guardians have always cautioned against the perils of privilege by ensuring the rich suffer horribly. Patriarchs are invariably depicted as despotic tyrants, paralysed by the intrigues of inheritance and beastly to their children, who are generally portrayed as feckless, addicted or spineless parasites. Rather than enjoy themselves, they must be cursed by their huge fortunes. In general, we like our billionaires to be emotionally bankrupt or broken with loneliness. We want our dynasties riven with human tragedies of the most ghoulish kind. They must be cursed — like the Kennedys — or bat-shit crazy — like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Mental illness is near-mandatory — especially among the female elite. In the most recent retelling of the J Paul Getty story, All the Money in the World, the 2017 film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, the oil tycoon is cast as a perfect picture of villainy, pawing over his priceless relics while dismissing the ransom note containing his grandson’s severed ear.

It’s hard to think of any book, film or dramas in which rich people just get on with life: Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of only a few shows in which extreme affluence is treated as a fact of life rather than a condition. Jilly Cooper’s polo-playing classes are generally quite jolly. And I would argue Jane Austen is reasonably generous in allowing her aristocrats a good time.

It’s true also of Crazy Rich Asians. One of the drama’s more radical points of difference, apart from its location, Singapore, and its all-Asian, largely unknown cast, is in the relative lack of neurosis at its core. There are a few plot-lines about patronage and filial duty, but the emotional weight of personal wealth is worn comparatively lightly. Fortunes are spent. But, more importantly, fortunes are enjoyed.

Is this because, as a society, we are becoming more comfortable with ostentatious displays of wealth? Or is it simply that the poles between rich and poor are now so extreme that the world of the super-wealthy has taken on a new mythic dimension? Crazy Rich Asians conjures a world so far removed from most of our realities it teeters into fairytale. Moreover, it dares to suggest that being rich as Croesus might actually be good fun. Which won’t make the schadenfreuders very happy, but if you love a good shopping montage, it’s an absolute treat.

If you are a subscriber and would like to receive alerts when Jo’s articles are published, just click the button “add to myFT”, which appears at the top of this page beside the author’s name. Not a subscriber? Follow Jo on Twitter @jellison or email her at jo.ellison@ft.com

Follow @FTLifeArts on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos