The oil producing cartel is meeting today and will consider a cut in oil supply to prop up prices, and UK Conservative Party members will vote today on a new leader to replace Boris Johnson. Plus, the FT’s Jemima Kelly tells us about the the passion of crypto believers she met for this season of the FT’s Tech Tonic podcast.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Liz Truss promises economic action from Day 1 of premiership

Oil supply cuts on table as Opec+ meets amid crude sell-off

Tech Tonic: A sceptic’s guide to crypto

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

