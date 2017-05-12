Citi promotes Italy bank chiefs

Citi has promoted joint co-heads of its Italian corporate and investment bank and is giving extra client responsibility to one of its most senior European investment banking leaders.

Matteo Perfetti and Pierpaolo di Stefano are being promoted to joint co-heads of Citi’s Italian corporate and investment banking business and Luigi de Vecchi, Citi’s chairman of continental Europe and head of France corporate & investment banking, is taking on selected accounts across the continent, with a special focus on Switzerland.

The moves were announced in an internal memo earlier this week.

“Western Europe is a major priority and we see it as a big opportunity for us,” Citi’s corporate and investment banking boss for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Manuel Falco told the Financial Times.

“We’ve made big strides in Italy, Germany, Nordics, Iberia and France and I believe we have the right talent and the right strategy in place to make a further push in the Benelux and Switzerland for example”.