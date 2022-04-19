Record inflation! Soaring energy prices! Tax rises! Those are the gloomy economic and financial headlines, but three-quarters of the readers who answered an FT poll said they expected their bonus to be bigger, or substantially bigger, than last year’s.

If you’re lucky enough to be one of those people, this episode is for you, because the squeeze on living standards and turbulent world markets mean it’s even more important to use your bonus wisely.

Claer is joined in the FT studio by three experts, FT columnist and former investment banker James Max, Nimesh Shah, chief executive of tax specialists Blick Rothenberg, and Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown. The three of them give their views on the comments from the FT readers who bravely bared their financial souls to tell us whether they intended to spend, save or invest their bonus.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

