Asia stock markets and US futures rebounded on Monday as investors pinned hopes on central bank easing to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Asia equities initially sold off after China’s factory activity plunged to an all-time low in February. US Treasuries fell to a new low before pulling back on Monday after the Bank of Japan signalled that it would inject liquidity and hinted at asset purchases. Here’s a look at the markets’ turbulent week in five charts.

Investors are betting on an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve when it meets this month. But buying the dip would be bold. Our Markets Insight argues that the Fed should not intervene — no amount of rate cuts will cure a single patient.

Europe’s banks and asset managers are stepping up contingencies to keep trading teams online after a week of severe ructions in equities, bonds and commodities. Here’s how coronavirus could create lasting workplace changes. Follow our live coverage. (FT)

In other developments:

Further reading:

In the news

Biden rises, Buttigieg exits

An emphatic win in South Carolina on Saturday has rescued Joe Biden but Super Tuesday looms, with a third of delegates in play when 14 states vote. Edward Luce writes that Mr Biden’s resurrection puts pressure on Michael Bloomberg to withdraw from the race, as Pete Buttigieg did. Here’s where the candidates stand. Market Questions asks what Super Tuesday means for investors. (FT)

● Wall Street is beginning to grapple with a possible Bernie Sanders presidency — and his plans to break up banks, audit the Federal Reserve and tax financial transactions.

Home Office under fire

Boris Johnson backed Priti Patel despite allegations of bullying and lying made by Philip Rutnam, the Home Office’s former top civil servant, who resigned and will sue the department. New chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose rapid political rise reflects his City career, is planning to scrap entrepreneurs’ tax relief worth £2.7bn in the March 11 Budget. An FT analysis shows the PM’s pledge to “level up” Britain faces significant hurdles. (FT)

Deutsche Bank warned, KPMG spin-off

The UK financial regulator has criticised Deutsche Bank for not improving anti-money laundering and compliance controls, demanding monthly rather than quarterly updates and warning failure could jeopardise post-Brexit access. KPMG has disposed of its pensions practice, the first significant sale of a Big Four advisory unit to avoid auditing conflicts. (FT)

Elliott targets Twitter

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has privately submitted four nominees for Twitter’s board and is pushing for the removal of Jack Dorsey after taking a more than $1bn stake. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is the most aggressive antitrust enforcer worldwide, new figures reveal. (FT)

Turkey declares Syria offensive

Turkey officially announced its fourth military operation in Syria in as many years as clashes escalated in Idlib, the country’s last rebel-held enclave. Brussels has called an emergency meeting over fears of a new refugee crisis after Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had “opened the gates” to the EU for 4m refugees in Turkey. (FT)

Slovakia’s election

The Ordinary People anti-corruption movement, whose slogan is “Let’s beat the mafia together”, won a resounding victory in Saturday’s parliamentary elections. Self-made millionaire Igor Matovic, poised to become prime minister, tapped into public anger with the long-ruling leftwing Smer party. (FT)

Russia’s oil fall off, French pension fiat

Vladimir Putin’s spending promises are under threat from falling oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak pushed Brent crude down to near $50 a barrel, near Russia’s break-even price of $42. France has forced through pension reforms, undercutting opposition parties’ efforts to plague debate with more than 40,000 amendments. (FT)

UK’s Galileo rival delayed

Britain’s plan for a sovereign satellite navigation system — pushed by the government as a symbol of post-Brexit independence after the UK was shut out of the EU’s £10bn Galileo programme — has been delayed for at least six months amid conflicts over the scope and cost of the multibillion pound project. (FT)

US hails Afghanistan deal

The Trump administration hailed a peace deal with the Afghan Taliban, which commits allied forces to withdraw all troops within 14 months, as the first significant step towards ending America’s longest running war. But the deal has already hit a roadblock over the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners. (FT, AP)

The day ahead

UK-EU trade talks

Britain and the EU finally begin mammoth talks in Brussels on Monday covering nearly every aspect of their future relationship. The FT View is that Britain’s bellicose position is not as hardline as it seems, but Wolfgang Münchau writes that the UK’s threat to walk out in June is real. The UK also publishes US trade objectives on Monday. (FT)

Israel’s election

Israel holds a nationwide election on Monday, its third in less than a year, and one few believe will yield a decisive victory for either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or rival Benny Gantz. A loss would leave Israel’s four-time premier unprotected when his trial on corruption charges begins on March 17. (FT)

Coronavirus economic impact

The OECD’s updated economic forecasts on Monday are expected to estimate the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on global growth. Policymakers are weighing bolder measures to stimulate the economy and prevent recession. (FT)

What else we’re reading

EU banks’ rise and dramatic fall

When HSBC interim chief Noel Quinn announced a dramatic overhaul last month, he took aim at a familiar target for European banks: the US. Europe’s lenders spent billions to crack into America, but many have beat a humbling retreat following a two-decade acquisition spree. (FT)

Person in the News: the Barclay brothers

Many have fallen below the scrupulous — some would say stuffy — standards of London’s Ritz hotel. But none predicted that the Barclay family would be among them. The reclusive billionaires have become embroiled in a lurid domestic feud that has thrown the future of their empire into doubt. (FT)

VW’s electric ambitions

Volkswagen plans to produce 26m emission-free vehicles in the next nine years, leapfrogging Tesla as the world’s largest electric carmaker. But perhaps the most radical ambition is to generate profits almost from the get-go, defying dire industry-wide projections. Andrew Hill writes that VW is right to hire a young climate activist to challenge senior executives. (FT)

Find an anti-role model

The “inspiration” market is booming, but much of it frames work as a quasi-religious experience. We can learn more from the terrible bosses who show us the path to avoid, Emma Jacobs writes. (FT)

Lunch with the FT: Peter Piot

The Mick Jagger of microbes helped discover Ebola when he was just 27 and led the fight against HIV-Aids. Now director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, he is also a wine lover and a foodie. “All we have is medieval ways of containment: isolation, quarantine, contact tracing,” he says of the coronavirus outbreak. (FT)

Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light

What does it take to restore the dead and their world to the land of the living? In The Mirror and the Light, the majestic and often breathtakingly poetic conclusion to her Cromwell trilogy, the author makes the nature of the past her great theme, Simon Schama writes. (FT)

Video of the day

How markets woke up to the coronavirus threat

Global stocks have fallen at their fastest rate since the Great Depression in 1933. Markets editor Katie Martin explains why money managers have started taking coronavirus seriously. (FT)