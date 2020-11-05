Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The US dollar is closing in on its weakest level in two-and-a-half years, after a dash for riskier assets following Tuesday’s presidential election triggered a move that has left some traders scratching their heads.

The buck fell as much as 1 per cent against a basket of other major currencies on Thursday, putting it within touching distance of its August low. The move comes amid a shake-up in financial markets following the vote, which undermined expectations of a comprehensive victory for the Democrats.

Although Joe Biden appears to be in pole position to take the White House, the Republicans are poised to retain control of the Senate, limiting the prospects for a second major economic stimulus package to repair the damage done by coronavirus.

Despite the prospect of a divided Congress, fears over the implications of a contested outcome have faded, boosting assets typically seen as riskier such as stocks and emerging-market currencies, according to Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

“It's likely, short-term, [that] the US dollar trades lower on the easing of geopolitical uncertainty,” he said, adding that expectations that a Biden presidency would back away from Donald Trump’s confrontational trade policy were also giving currencies such as the Chinese renminbi a boost. Mr Biden is “simply less bad for the rest of the world,” Mr McCormick added.

While investors no longer expect a $2tn government stimulus package that could weigh on the dollar, growing predictions of a divided legislature make a rise in US interest rates an even more distant prospect, analysts said.

Instead, investors have bought US government bonds since the vote, betting on more monetary stimulus because the Federal Reserve remains “the only game in town” when it comes to supporting the economy, according to Jordan Rochester, an analyst at Nomura. The resulting fall in yields has made dollar assets less attractive to investors, he said.

The euro was up 0.7 per cent against the dollar on Thursday at $1.1809, the highest in nearly two weeks. The Japanese yen hit an eight-month high against the buck.

The drop in the dollar has taken some observers by surprise. On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank scrapped its call for a weaker dollar, citing, among other things, the risk of a lengthy process to determine the new president that could hurt enthusiasm for risky assets and boost the haven currency. “We no longer see a compelling narrative of dollar weakness into year-end,” the bank said.

Analysts said the sharp moves were exacerbated by relatively thin trading volumes, as many investors opt to sit out the volatile aftermath of the election and banks are reluctant to take on extra risk. “I'm sure the market does not have the ability to stand in the way of this,” said Kit Juckes, an analyst at Société Générale.

Once markets have fully analysed the election result, the worsening economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could begin to challenge investors’ upbeat attitude to risky assets, potentially fuelling a rebound for the dollar, according to Jane Foley, Rabobank’s head of FX strategy. A disappointing US labour market report on Friday would underline the need for hefty fiscal stimulus, she added.

“If that doesn’t come because of the gridlock after the election, I can’t see that just bouncing off the market,” Ms Foley said. “People have been ignoring Covid for the last couple of days, but there’s still a lot of bad news out there.”



