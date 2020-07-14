Print this page

Brussels is planning to pursue low-tax member states over their advantageous corporate tax regimes, California is rolling back its reopening effort due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, and US technology groups and a group of state attorneys-general are joining the battle against a Trump administration rule that requires foreign students to return home if universities move to online-only courses. Plus, the FT’s leisure industries reporter Alice Hancock will explain what is becoming of the businesses reliant on European summer tourism in light of the pandemic.


