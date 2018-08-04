Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

The latest targets of Donald Trump's ire on social media are scions of the most powerful Republican family in America. Charles and David Koch, estimated to be jointly worth $120bn, have been funding GOP candidates and their surrogates since the 1980s. Now, writes Courtney Weaver in a profile, they have got on the wrong side of the US president.

Their crime? Charles refused to endorse a Trump-backed candidate in a North Dakota senate race. The president denounced the "globalist" brothers as a "total joke".

While David has recently stepped out of the limelight, Charles remains as committed to his favourite free-market causes as ever. The Republican party, meanwhile, seems to have misplaced its enthusiasm for untramelled trade and, following the president, learned to love tariffs instead.

Jonathan Fenby writes that the scandal surrounding one of Emmanuel Macron's personal bodyguards shows the limitations of the French president's quasi-monarchical style.

Misha Glenny argues that the "war on drugs" has been a failure and so policymakers should admit defeat. Legal opioids pose a far bigger threat to lives and livelihoods than marijuana.

What you’ve been saying

Time for Remainers to develop their own vision for post-Brexit Britain- letter from Sydney Nash, London, UK

Brexit is no longer about Britain being in or out of the EU, it is about who gets to shape post-Brexit Britain in their image. There are many on the left and the right who have recognised this and competing visions for the future of Britain are emerging, but no vision has emerged from the centre yet. If Remainers are to redirect their efforts, it should be towards filling this gap and developing a centrist vision for post-Brexit Britain.

Comment by Urban Monk in response to Britain faces a simple choice: raise taxes or cut services

If the UK had Germany's productivity we could leave tax rates as they are and increase public spending. We want first class public services but don't generate the income to pay for them. Instead we gyrate between two positions: lower spending, rubbish services, deprivation and squalor vs higher spending, higher taxation, greater centralised state control. No informed or useful thinking about growing the pie, just a squabble about how to manage our decline.

Digital economy has deepened inequalities- letter from Koen De Leus, Brussels, Belgium

Gideon Rachman is right to pinpoint the urban-rural split. It has been caused by the rise of the digital, or intangible, economy where companies invest increasingly in intangible assets like brands, copyrights and design, research and development, and economic competencies (training), and less in tangible assets such as machines and factories. The bottom line is that, in general, people in big thriving cities are more open to, and profit the most from, the rise of the intangible economy. The only way to prevent a further rise in inequality and populism is for governments to leave no one behind in this new digital economy.

Today's opinion

Barbara Harrell-Bond, campaigner for refugee rights, 1932-2018

She battled bureaucracy with all the subtlety of a gunslinger

Person in the News: Charles and David Koch: billionaire donors in the line of fire

The most powerful Republican family in America has taken aim at President Donald Trump

The Benalla affair has brought Emmanuel Macron to earth

His promise of a more moral and open system of governing is looking shaky

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: ‘Ballot battles’

Zimbabwe struggles with elections

The war on drugs has been lost

As production moves to the developed world, policymakers are struggling to keep up

Holidaying with millennials for a week of digital isolation

As if in a modern morality tale, without WiFi we began to have real conversations

FT View

The FT View: How to create the high streets of the future

As traditional retailing declines, town centres need to be rethought

The FT View: A tarnished victory for Zimbabwe’s crocodile

After a messy election, Mnangagwa must work to restore public trust

The Big Read

The Big Read: Silicon Valley: Big Tech’s second act

An investment boom helped several companies achieve huge growth, but incursions on rivals’ core businesses are inevitable in the race to $2tn