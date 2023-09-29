Sunak and Starmer flip-flop on policies
As the Tories waver over major elements of HS2 and Labour is forced to clarify its policy on private schools, Lucy Fisher is joined by the FT’s Stephen Bush and Miranda Green to assess the political damage. And with the party conference season under way, the FT’s Anna Gross gives her impressions of her “weird” first visit to the Liberal Democrats’ gathering. Plus: what was Suella Braverman seeking to achieve this week with her most hard-nosed rhetoric to date on refugees?
Follow Lucy on X: @LOS_Fisher
Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Original music by Breen Turner. Mix by Jake Fielding. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
