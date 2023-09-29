Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As the Tories waver over major elements of HS2 and Labour is forced to clarify its policy on private schools, Lucy Fisher is joined by the FT’s Stephen Bush and Miranda Green to assess the political damage. And with the party conference season under way, the FT’s Anna Gross gives her impressions of her “weird” first visit to the Liberal Democrats’ gathering. Plus: what was Suella Braverman seeking to achieve this week with her most hard-nosed rhetoric to date on refugees?

