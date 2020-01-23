Ever since Cristóbal Balenciaga closed his couture house in 1968, pundits have been sounding the funeral bagpipes for haute couture. They droned again when Yves Saint Laurent closed his couture ateliers in 2002, and again after the collapse of Lehman Brothers roiled the financial markets in 2008.

Yet in an age of multinational supply chains, rapid mass production and the ability to communicate instantly with millions via social media, demand for haute couture — the ultimate in “slow fashion” — is on the upswing. There are more celebrities and billionaires than ever — by one estimate, China is minting two billionaires per week — and they want clothes. Special clothes. The kind made from €200-euro-per-metre silk, hand-embroidered and appliquéd with crystals and feathers, sculpted for their bodies and personalities.

While there are just 14 French houses practising haute couture today — down from a robust 106 in 1946 — the ones that remain are doing if not exactly a brisk business, at least not a major lossmaking one, says Ralph Toledano, president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. “There are more and more rich people in countries that never bought haute couture [previously],” says Toledano, citing growth from Asia, Russia and South America. “There is still the traditional clientele, but also young, rich people who want to discover uniqueness and something special.”

One of those “young, rich people” is 29-year-old Wendy Yu, founder of Shanghai-based investment firm Yu Holdings and daughter of China’s largest manufacturer of wooden doors. She became an official haute couture client five years ago, purchasing a version of Jennifer Lawrence’s 2013 Dior Oscars gown that she is saving for her wedding.

Yu, who mainly buys statement eveningwear, says she buys couture because she plans to open a fashion museum in China one day. She enjoys the experience of “co-creating with a designer”, as well as the convenience of having pieces repeatedly altered — noting she’s recently “lost a lot of weight”.

In conversations with haute couture clients — of whom there are estimated to be a few thousand globally, and only about 200 who buy in substantial volume — “experience” comes up repeatedly. Victoria, a London banking executive in her early forties, bought her first piece of haute couture from Dior for her wedding seven years ago. She returned to commission a dress for her 40th birthday — an endeavour that required 11 trips to Paris. The house made sure to have her favourite chocolates at fittings, and hand-delivered the dress with a handwritten note.

Couture’s deepest-pocketed customers rarely come to the shows, but instead have the collections flown to them — often by private plane.

Those who did make the trip to Paris started their week with Schiaparelli, where Texan-born designer Daniel Roseberry, formerly of Thom Browne, is attempting to restore lustre to a name that once rivalled Chanel. He is the third designer in six years to make the attempt, and seems to be having a hard go of it — even if Céline Dion is one of his biggest clients. He’s still getting in the mindset of a customer who will spend €15,000 on a pair of trousers, he said.

If last season’s debut was about defining the new Schiaparelli, his second was about “cementing and crystallising who she is”. This meant what he described as “psycho-chic” daywear in the form of wide-leg trouser-suits festooned with eye-shaped bijoux and cocktail dresses that ascended, cloud-like, above the shoulders — each inspired by founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s own wardrobe, which saw her cavorting from severe dark tailoring with piles of costume jewellery for day and “dressing as a human-sized radish” at night. It’s not for everyone. Roseberry is at least having some traction on the red carpet, most recently dressing Beyoncé in sinuous black and gold at the Golden Globes.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s clothes have swept over many a red carpet since she joined Dior from Valentino in 2016, becoming the first woman designer to be its creative director. Her shows have become a platform for marginalised female artists and polite feminist protest — an approach that appears to be translating commercially: sales at parent company LVMH were up 16 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, which it attributed partly to the “remarkable progress” of Dior. And while other houses make a loss on haute couture, Chiuri says the division is profitable in its own right.

Second-wave feminist artist Judy Chicago designed this season’s show venue, a tent in the shape of a divinity figure in the gardens of Paris’s Musée Rodin, its interior decorated with banners that read, “What If Women Ruled the World?”

A worthy question, but one that was given short shrift by the models, who were dressed, passive and statue-like, in Grecian dresses of pale, pleated silk and layers of gold-beaded fringe, with golden victory wreaths encircling their brows. It was an image of femininity as ancient as civilisation itself, and the occasional trouser-suit did little to make it feel of-the-moment.

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld’s successor Virginie Viard dressed the Grand Palais in a relatively simple show set by the standards of Chanel, which has previously installed airport terminals and blasted makeshift rockets under its glass dome ceiling. This time it was a cloistered garden, drawing on founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s childhood in a remote convent in southwestern France. As did the largely monochrome collection: severe black dresses with ruffled bib collars, double-breasted tweed jackets cut long over pleated skirts, and exquisite empire-line coats embroidered with white flowers, most worn over opaque tights with ankle socks and sensible, low-heeled shoes. Gabrielle designed clothes to bring women freedom and ease — Viard is doing the same.

Clare Waight Keller’s clothes for Givenchy are not so much easy as pristine, with a purity of line and colour, and controlled sense of volume, that was a welcome palette cleanser after days of bows and sequins. Her haute couture debut last year was a major moment, coming just three months after designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress and marking a return to Audrey Hepburn-era elegance after 12 years of dark romanticism under designer Riccardo Tisci (now of Burberry). She reinforced that spirit this week with regimented trouser suits, sweeping ball gowns and model Kaia Gerber in a romantic floral-lace wedding dress capped with an enormous sun hat veil.

Waight Keller is pals with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, and both his sense of classicism and blue-sky approach to haute couture echo hers. “I feel free — I don’t think about clients,” he said pre-show. “I don’t feel you can deliver dreams if you don’t dream yourself.”

Having amplified colours and volumes over several seasons, Piccioli narrowed his silhouettes via softly draped trouser-suits and perfect black dresses juxtaposed with ice pink and palest sage. Decidedly un-fancy materials, such as plasticky fake leather bows basket-woven into a conical skirt, drew attention to his ateliers’ technical prowess. “For me couture is about the hand — people who give dignity to materials,” he said. “It’s not about how expensive the fabrics are.”

John Galliano would agree. Fresh from renewing his contract with Maison Margiela, his upcycled “Artisanal” collection turned things inside-out: linings and toiles were left tacked to the shoulders of hole-punched dresses and discombobulated pea coats; padding was torn out of swaddling great coats; basting and threads were left unsnipped. It was a piercing reminder of the complex processes and underpinnings required to bring haute couture to life.

Not all couture shows speak in extravagant gestures. One of the best shows was Bouchra Jarrar’s, who returned to the couture calendar after a nine-month stint as artistic director of Lanvin that ended in 2017. She has about 15 clients, and showed just 17 looks in the living room of her prewar apartment. There were no sequins or feathers here, just superbly cut trouser-suits and dresses, mostly in black crepe, and military coats in thick serge wool. Couture details were evident in the delicate pleating at the base of the throat, the raw edge of chiffon cresting a shoulder.

But with one return came another farewell. Jean Paul Gaultier sent shockwaves through France last week when he announced that after a 50-year career, Wednesday night’s couture show would be his last. It was a spectacular, celebrity-laden exit for the man who once dressed Madonna in a conical bra for her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour and pushed the boundaries of gender-delineated dressing. The clothes — and models — were kitsch and full of attitude, dressed in camo and top hats and denim panniers on the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet. Burlesque dancer Dita von Teese slithered in a bustier dress of stacked pink belts. Longtime collaborator Coco Rocha performed a riverdance flocked in feathers and tartan. Another model stepped out of a coffin. More than an hour later, Gaultier himself appeared, hoisted on the shoulders of his team as Boy George belted out Culture Club’s “Church of the Poison Mind”.

Gaultier’s absence will be keenly felt next July. But another familiar name will be keeping the numbers up: Balenciaga announced this week that it would return to haute couture for the first time since 1968. Designer Demna Gvasalia has made the formerly austere label one of the buzziest names in fashion in just three years — and a €1bn powerhouse for Kering. Having pushed against the technical boundaries of ready-to-wear (see: last season’s supersized ball gowns), expectations are riding high on his couture debut. The show goes on.

