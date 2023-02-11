Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have both been intervening this week. Could they challenge Rishi Sunak? We discuss how much of a threat to him they are. Plus, we delve into the cabinet and Whitehall shake-ups. An industrial strategy was dropped while areas like energy security and technology became priorities. Is this more than a change of labels?

Presented by George Parker, with deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, columnist Robert Shrimsley and special guests Conservative MP Greg Clark and Hannah White, director of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

