The HTSI Travel issue 2022

FT SeriesThe HTSI Travel issue 2022Escape to Egypt and Italy via Jamaica and Bhutan© Siseer ChettriEternal Egypt – a journey out of timeThe country’s ancient wonders still hold us spellbound, but its pulsing, intense present is just as intoxicatingMy Jamaican connectionEnuma Okoro makes a long-imagined pilgrimage to the Caribbean and discovers a place where hospitality and community come together in dynamic, fruitful waysGet on the case with the best travel kitUpgrade your travels with the most stylish luggage around new Castello Sonnino, the Tuscan retreat blessed by GucciInside the 16th-century castle and education centre that everyone wants to study Great escapes for the autumn seasonMake a getaway – in the city, at the beach or in the desert new Dinner in the Land of the Thunder DragonVisitors go to Bhutan for the mountains and monasteries. They should stay for the fiery food cultureHow to travel with your children without losing your mindTantrum-free travel, from luxury play-dens in the Maldives to Scottish camper-van escapes