Tech’s cash glut leaves public markets behind

A year or two ago, there were warnings that the party was ending in Silicon Valley. “The crazy money is drying up,” one observer claimed. This newspaper cited “growing caution” among venture capitalists. The party may have ended, but it has been followed by a wilder, if more exclusive, after-party. While venture investment overall has been more or less constant over the past few years, slugs of cash have been shovelled into established start-ups.

Much of the shovelling has been done by the Vision Fund, a tech investment vehicle operated by SoftBank, the Japanese telecom conglomerate. It has raised $93bn, some internally and more from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi and companies such as Apple and Foxconn. The fund has wasted no time putting the money to work. More than $4bn went into the tech-flavoured real estate start-up WeWork, at a delirious valuation. Similar amounts went into publicly traded chipmaker Nvidia and Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing. The fund is angling for a large investment in the ride-hailer Uber, which is already sitting on billions in cash.

The Vision fund is not alone. Slack, which makes office messaging software, has just raised $250m, valuing the company at more than $5bn, despite not having spent any of the cash raised in its previous two rounds. Internet scrapbook’s Pinterest’s $150m fundraising set its value at $12bn. While total US VC funding fell slightly in the second quarter of this year, according to CB Insights, the amount invested in “mega-rounds” of more than $100m grew by 60 per cent.

Investors lined up to give $600m to Social Capital, a “blank cheque” company. It promises to use the money to buy a tech start-up. Why bother, given that start-ups can go public themselves? The idea is that going public is a hassle, involving compliance, investor presentations and uncertainty, often followed by volatile trading. But Social Capital investors will allegedly take a longer term view. According to company filings, skipping tiresome disclosures and public scrutiny will make the process more “transparent”, a claim so bizarre that it defies comment.

In short, money is being crammed into established start-ups though a private funnel, like grain force-fed to a goose. The question is whether the resulting pate will be any good.

The high valuations and desperation to put large amounts to work is suggestive of a bubble. Private investors seem to have concluded that we live in a world of low growth and permanently low interest rates. If so, there is some logic to paying high prices (with borrowed money) for companies that will outgrow the economy. But over history, valuations paid, not interest rates, are the surer guide to investment returns.

Suppose, however, that we are not in a bubble. This would be, in a sense, worse. The public equity markets were once a rough reflection of the economy. Years of buyouts, share buybacks, and the recent spurt of private investment have rendered that less true. There are half as many public companies in the US as there were 20 years ago. If the most dynamic companies are increasingly held by small coteries of insiders, rather than in the defined-contribution retirement plans most workers grow their savings, there will be a cost.

The belief that American capitalism is justified by the broad benefits it confers on most Americans is already on tenuous ground. If we are in a tech bubble and it bursts, many of the losers will be people who can afford losses. If we are witnessing instead the slow excision of growing tech companies from public markets, the link between markets and democracy will be weakened.