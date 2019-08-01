The success of the second Lego movie failed to lift visitor numbers and revenues at the theme parks that showcase the plastic building blocks.

Europe’s largest theme park operator Merlin Entertainments said there was “limited momentum” from The Lego Movie 2 after its release this year.

The group reported a 0.7 per cent decline in revenues at Legoland parks in the first half of the year in contrast to the 19 per cent boost after the launch of the first movie in 2014.

However, overall revenues at its attractions, which include Alton Towers and Madame Tussauds as well as the Legoland parks, increased 6.5 per cent to £763m due to a 3 per cent growth in visitor numbers to 30.8m. Pre-tax profit rose 3.5 per cent to £253m.

Merlin is set to be taken private this year after a deal with its largest shareholder, the family office of the Danish billionaire owners of Lego, along with Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The deal valued Merlin’s shares at more than £4.7bn, or close to £6bn including debt.

As a result, the company said it would not pay any interim dividend and would continue to focus on long-term investments such as the rollout of accommodation at larger theme parks as well as new midsized attractions.

Nick Varney, Merlin’s chief executive, hailed a recovery in these midsized attractions, such as Sea Life and Madame Tussauds, which in recent years have suffered from fluctuating weather and consumer caution after terrorist attacks in London.

Merlin aims to expand its footprint away from Europe and into the US and Asia with new Legoland and Peppa Pig theme parks as it tries to cushion itself from any downturn in visitor numbers in the UK and the continent.

It said it had opened two pilots of Peppa Pig parks in the US and that discussions for development of Legoland parks in China were “ongoing”.

Analysts at Liberum said the move back into private ownership “should help drive the significant long-term investment required in the business”.

The deal is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.