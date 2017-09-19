Scottish farmers call for curbs on pesticides to be eased after Brexit

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The UK should use its departure from the EU as an opportunity to streamline regulation and ease curbs on pesticides and fertilisers, Scotland’s farming union has declared.

The National Union of Farmers Scotland on Tuesday launched a new push to focus policymakers’ attention on an agricultural sector that is highly dependent on subsidies and closely regulated by Brussels.

Scottish farmers have been deeply divided on the merits of Brexit, with many concerned about loss of access to European markets or migrant labour, and the NFUS acknowledged that scope for reform could be limited by the need to retain access to the single market.

However, others see leaving the EU as an unprecedented opportunity to rethink what they say are restrictive and over-bureaucratic regulations.

In its policy paper, the NFUS called for the scrapping of the unpopular “three-crop rule”, a measure to prevent monoculture farming that opponents say is unnecessary in many UK landscapes.

The UK and Scottish governments should also be allowed to favour local produce, and compulsory country-of-origin labelling should be extended to dairy products and processed food, it said.

However, environmentalists are likely to be concerned by the union’s call for the UK to take a more flexible approach to the use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Andrew McCornick, NFUS president, said it was unclear how much the UK would be able to change while retaining access to the EU single market. One possibility would be for UK farmers to develop separate supply chains for the EU and for less strictly controlled markets.

“It’s not a great big bonfire that we are talking about,” Mr McCornick told a press conference in the barn of a livestock farm in Kinross. “To trade with Europe we are going to need to be very similar to Europe.”

Ministers have yet to lay out any clear vision for the farming industry after the UK leaves the EU. Mr McCornick said he was “anxious” about the rate of Brexit preparations, and suggested the UK should seek a much longer transition period than most politicians are currently considering.

The way in which powers repatriated from Brussels will be shared out is still a matter of fierce dispute. Agriculture is among areas devolved to the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, but both legislatures have accused the UK government of trying to grab back control of the sector by repatriating powers to Westminster.

Scott Walker, NFUS chief executive, said the Scottish government is best placed to understand local farmers’ needs and that all of the UK’s devolved nations should have equal say in future policy.

“If the UK agricultural policy is basically set by [the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs], then you don’t have a UK agricultural policy, what you have is an English policy being imposed on Scotland, Wales and Ulster,” Mr Walker said.

Mark Thomson, the farmer who hosted the policy paper launch, said that, while he had voted against leaving the EU, he believed there were many areas where the UK could regulate farming better.

“Paperwork — that’s the biggest bugbear,” said Mr Thomson, who has 86 prized breeding cows and heifers and more than 400 sheep.

But he was still unsure that a UK system would be much improved. “I don’t see much difference . . . I’m just hoping it will be simpler.”