Walking is good for mind, body and soul, bringing the heart rate up and stress levels down. So, pull on a pair of comfortable boots, grab some posture-improving poles, throw on a backpack with supplies and get out into the great outdoors.

Le Chameau-Lite LCX Low 7” boots, £249

1 Le Chameau-Lite LCX Low 7” Boots

Slipping these smart-looking, hard-wearing boots on and off couldn’t be easier and, thanks to a sole designed in collaboration with tyre manufacturer Michelin, once laced up you’ll be thoroughly protected on muddy or rocky walks. As one would expect, they’re totally waterproof, breathable and made from a high-performance full grain leather but, unlike the walking boots of yesteryear, they’re pleasantly lightweight at 1.25kg and comfortable too – plus they don’t require any kind of laborious breaking-in period. £249, lechameau.com

HJ Hall ProTrek Adventure Trek socks, £12.50

2 HJ Hall ProTrek Adventure Trek socks

A really nicely weighted sock suitable for walks long or short, and in all weathers. They’re made from a durable and technical wool composite fabric, so are supportive and breathable and give just the right level of cushioning to avoid hot spots from rubbing footwear. They also have an antibacterial finish – so they won’t get too smelly. £12.50, hj.co.uk

LEKI Black Series MVC trekking poles, £175

3 LEKI Black Series MVC trekking poles

Made from 100 per cent high-quality carbon and weighing just over 210g per pole, these top-flight adjustable trekking poles are very lightweight, stiff and built to handle anything you throw at them. Composed of three sections, they fold down in seconds to just 40cm, so are easily stored, and have an extra-long foam grip for versatility of use. They also come with an adjustable strap so you can use them while wearing gloves – or share them with others in the household. £175, leki.co.uk

Osprey Talon 26 backpack, £130

4 Osprey Talon 26 backpack

Osprey’s reputed Talon pack has been updated with recycled nylon, making it a good sustainable choice. It’s a hardwearing and versatile backpack that’s water resistant, comfortable and easy to use. At 26 litres, it’s an ideal size for a walk, offering sufficient storage while not being excessively bulky. It has side pockets for quick-access gear, internal mesh pockets and a very comfortable back system, and is hydration-pack compatible. £130, ospreyeurope.com

Arc’teryx Palisade Pant, £125

5 Arc’teryx Palisade Pant

Designed specifically for hiking, these trousers are more breathable, lightweight and fast-drying than conventional strides. As they’re made from stretch nylon, they’re very durable and offer a good level of comfort. £125, arcteryx.com

Norrona Wool Round Neck, £89

6 Norrona Wool Round Neck

Whatever the weather or activity, a good base layer is a must-have when venturing outdoors. This athletic fitting round neck is made from 89 per cent merino, which feels luxurious but, given that it’s a natural material, has the perfect properties for temperature regulation and wicking. The wool mix also includes a hint of polyamide, so it’s quick-drying and durable. £89, norrona.com

Fjällräven Abisko Trekking shirt, £110

7 Fjällräven Abisko Trekking shirt

This shirt has a traditional look but is made from a highly technical fabric that means it’s very lightweight and breathable and will perform brilliantly on a demanding hike or in hotter climes. £110, fjallraven.com

Fjällräven Keb Fleece hoodie, £185

8 Fjällräven Keb Fleece hoodie

This Swedish outdoor brand is known for its attention to detail and fit, and the Keb hoodie is brilliantly executed. It has a light fleece lining on the inside, providing a moderate level of insulation while dealing with moisture brilliantly, and the exterior flat-knitted matt finish – subtly reinforced at the shoulder to withstand contact with backpack straps – is hardwearing. The fit sits nicely between athletic and relaxed, and it’s ideal for use as a mid layer under a water- or windproof jacket or simply worn over a T-shirt on milder days. £185, fjallraven.com

Schöffel Hybrid Aerobloc gilet, £199.95

9 Schöffel Hybrid Aerobloc gilet

This subtle and more casually styled gilet is great when worn as an extra layer below a jacket (when you don’t want the extra bulk of sleeves) or simply thrown over a shirt or jumper. The quilted front sections of the gilet offer insulation, while the lambswool collar and back are reinforced with a windproof liner. £199.95, schoffelcountry.com

Montane Alpine Pro Waterproof jacket, £360

10 Montane Alpine Pro Waterproof jacket

This British brand is reputed among the outdoors fraternity for its high-quality pieces at reasonable prices, and this outdoor shell jacket is your perfect walking companion. Made from Gore-Tex’s premium “Pro” fabric, it’s waterproof, windproof, breathable and exceptionally hardwearing. It has all the features you need: zipped hand pockets, velcro adjustable cuffs, a hood with a stiffened peak, two-way zips under the arm pits for ventilation, an adjustable hem – and at 453g it will happily stash into a backpack. £360, montane.com

Berghaus Paclite Gore-Tex overtrousers, £120

11 Berghaus Paclite Gore-Tex overtrousers

Prepare for rain showers on a day-long hike by packing these high-quality Gore-Tex waterproof overtrousers in your backpack. Weighing just 228g, they’re lightweight and fold down well, so won’t weigh you down if you don’t use them. They have roomy proportions and an elasticated waistband and are easily pulled over your normal trousers, with waterproof zippers running down the entire length of the outside leg for ventilation, if needed. £120, berghaus.com

Hestra Fält Guide gloves, £115

12 Hestra Fält Guide gloves

This brand has been producing quality gloves for 80 years. At this price, they are an investment but will be a trusty outdoor companion for a lifetime of adventures. The gloves are made from two types of quality leather – a durable goatskin on the palms and knuckles, with a more supple cowhide on the upper providing flexibility. They have a knitted wool terry cloth liner, which can easily be removed (and replaced with others if you prefer), and clip together for safe keeping. £115, hestragloves.com

Garmin Montana 700 GPS Navigator, £529.99

13 Garmin Montana 700 GPS Navigator

If you’re exploring an area for the first time or perhaps looking to discover new footpaths in your usual stomping ground, this recently upgraded handheld GPS navigation device is a must-have. Waterproof and drop-proof, it has a generous 5in colour touchscreen, which is about the same as an iPhone. Upload the highly detailed “TopoActive” maps for your location, route, topographical markings and all the details you will need for easy navigation. £529.99, garmin.com

Helinox Chair Zero, €119.95

14 Helinox Chair Zero

Perhaps the ultimate lightweight and packable chair, stash this 490g engineering wonder in a capacious side pocket of your backpack and you’ll forget you’re even carrying it. When packed it’s just 35cm long, but can carry a weight of up to 120kg in use. There is no need to be precious with it either – just wash with soap and water – as there is a five-year manufacturer’s warranty too. €119.95, helinox.eu

CamelBak Chute Mag 750ml, €15.99

15 CamelBak Chute Mag 750ml

Keep hydrated on your walk with this reusable water bottle. The flip-back screw-top cap is kept in place by an integrated magnet and at 750ml it’s just the right size for tucking inside a pocket in your backpack. €15.99, camelbak.co.uk