Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Human sciences, Natural sciences, Politics, Technolog

Relevant BQ Spin, Experts

Key terms and ideas Graphics, Context, Metric, Geopolitical complexity, Connected world

Investigating Issues Visualising the world

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Graphics of the year — making sense of 2021

This article is about how to communicate ideas and concepts, and the reasons why visualisations are so effective in helping us grasp events and issues.

Which visualisation do you most like?

Why does it resonate?

What do these graphics give us that text cannot?

How do they challenge our assumptions?

How do graphics help us understand context, and why is this essential to acquiring knowledge about the world?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net