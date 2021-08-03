US forests that generate the carbon offsets bought by the likes of BP and Microsoft are on fire

Forests in the US that generate the carbon offsets bought by companies including BP and Microsoft are on fire; Goldman Sachs looks to scale back its asset management business; and the International Monetary Fund has issued a warning over using cryptocurrency as legal tender. Plus, the FT’s Philip Georgiadis explains whether the airline industry’s resurgence is here to stay.





Carbon offsets going up in smoke as company-linked forests burn with climate reporter, Camilla Hodgson

Goldman mints billions through investments it is looking to shrink

IMF warns on crypto as national currency ahead of El Salvador launch

Clouds lift as confidence returns to battered airline industry with acting transport correspondent, Philip Georgiadis

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

