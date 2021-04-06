There are some hands where to make seems impossible. This was conceded as one down, but declarer had live chances to succeed. Can you spot the best of them?

Bidding Dealer: South Game All North East South West — — 1S Dbl RDbl NB 4S

West led A♣. Declarer could see two hearts and two clubs to lose, and no way to reach dummy to enjoy the two top diamonds. He threw his cards face-up on the table and cursed his luck. The wine he poured himself matched the colour of his complexion. He might have waited for a defensive slip, or sought his own chances to overcome the circumstances.

West continues with K♣ and J♣; declarer ruffs. West’s double suggests something like a 4-4-4-1 opening hand and, if that is his shape, a partial endplay might lead to embarrassment for an opponent and an enforced helpful lead. Declarer should lay down just one top trump — hopefully eliminating spades from his left-hand opponent’s hand — before leading a low heart. West must rise with Q♥ — but what can he lead now? If he plays his last club, declarer can ruff in the dummy and throw a heart away, and then another on A♦.

Another heart would allow declarer to reach dummy with J♥, and a diamond puts him where he wants to be immediately. Indeed, declarer might get to see anger and frustration saturate his opponent’s visage — and have saved himself from the bottle