Short delay puts pressure on Labour MPs
Theresa May's shift towards a shorter extension period could win over the support of a handful of Labour MPs in Leave seats who have previously voted against her deal, reports the FT's Jim Pickard.
Gareth Snell, Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said he would probably vote for the deal now given the greater likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.
"I'm increasingly coming to the conclusion that the only way to stop No Deal may be to vote for her deal," he said. "I'm not happy about that. I think that was her plan all along."
Mr Snell said the prime minister should have been working with the Labour leadership to forge an acceptable soft Brexit instead.
And he warned that some Labour politicians changing their minds would not necessarily rescue the prime minister: "There are not enough Labour MPs to get it through," he said.
But Ruth Smeeth, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, said she had not changed her mind. "I want to vote for a deal, but she has not made any good enough concessions on the deal yet."
Duncan Smith: Delay creates 'wave of problems'
Former Tory leader and vocal Eurosceptic Iain Duncan Smith has separately warned that any delay to the Brexit deadline next will spell serious trouble for his party at the upcoming local elections.
"There is real, real resistance and concern in the Conservative party, not just in Parliament but on a much wider spectrum around the country in the run-up to the May elections. This will without question cannon into the May elections and cause real issues and concerns."
"Any delay creates a bow wave of problems, not just for the government here but for the governing party and, frankly, for all those people who voted to leave thinking ... we would leave on March 29."
"There will be repercussions if we don't deliver on our Brexit vote and on our manifesto."
Leadsom: 'Absolutely essential' avoids EU elections
Meanwhile Andrea Leadsom, the Eurosceptic leader of the House of Commons, warned on LBC radio that the UK must not find itself forced into taking part in EU elections in May.
"It is absolutely essential we are out of the EU before the EU elections. It would be extraordinary for the people who voted to leave the EU to find us fielding candidates for these next elections.”
"Parliament is really trying to overturn the will of the people and that is extremely damaging for our politics. What the Conservative party is trying to do is to deliver on the referendum."
Hinds: Time for UK to 'get our act together'
The UK education secretary Damian Hinds told the BBC this morning that a long delay wouldn't change the fundamental choice facing British MPs.
"I don't see how a long delay gives certainty. Actually we've had a long time already."
"There's already been two and a half plus years to do this, I think people are a bit tired of waiting for parliament to get our act together and get the deal passed."
"We're coming up very soon to the 29th of March and a short while after that there's the European elections which is also another important watershed point, so you can't keep kicking this ball further and further and further. You need to pick it up and run with it."
What's happened so far today?
- Theresa May has said she will seek a "short" Brexit extension beyond March 29
- Many MPs had expected her to keep a longer extension as an option, following a vote to that effect last week in parliament
- But Eurosceptics in the UK cabinet threatened to quit if the prime minister sought a long delay
- Jean-Claude Juncker has said the EU cannot approve an extension at a summit this week. He wants clarity on what the UK wants to do with more time
Welcome to the FT's live coverage of all today's Brexit goings on in London, Brussels and beyond.
Get alerts on Brexit when a new story is published