Short delay puts pressure on Labour MPs

Theresa May's shift towards a shorter extension period could win over the support of a handful of Labour MPs in Leave seats who have previously voted against her deal, reports the FT's Jim Pickard.

Gareth Snell, Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said he would probably vote for the deal now given the greater likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

"I'm increasingly coming to the conclusion that the only way to stop No Deal may be to vote for her deal," he said. "I'm not happy about that. I think that was her plan all along."

Mr Snell said the prime minister should have been working with the Labour leadership to forge an acceptable soft Brexit instead.

And he warned that some Labour politicians changing their minds would not necessarily rescue the prime minister: "There are not enough Labour MPs to get it through," he said.

But Ruth Smeeth, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, said she had not changed her mind. "I want to vote for a deal, but she has not made any good enough concessions on the deal yet."