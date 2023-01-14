Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash at PMQs as they set out their plans

for a year that could shape the outcome of the general election. The prime minister faces industrial unrest, demands to solve the Northern Ireland standoff and the ever-present threat of a resurgent Boris Johnson, and can the Labour leader show he has any answers? Plus, we look at the outlook for business and the economy.

Presented by George Parker, with columnists Robert Shrimsley and Stephen Bush, chief UK business correspondent Daniel Thomas and special guest Syma Cullasy-Aldridge of the CBI. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

