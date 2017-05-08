China’s $100bn agribusiness, Macron’s momentum, S Korea campaign

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

ChemChina and Sinochem are planning to merge next year, creating the world’s largest chemicals group with $100bn of revenues, according to several senior bankers in Asia. The merger would follow ChemChina’s $43bn purchase of Swiss agrochemicals leader Syngenta, which was backed by 80 per cent of the Swiss group’s shareholders on Friday, amid more general consolidation of the global agrochemicals industry.

The ChemChina-Syngenta deal would be the biggest ever foreign takeover by a Chinese company. (FT)

In the news

Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn The former president warned his successor against hiring the former general Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. Mr Trump ignored the advice and Mr Flynn resigned after 17 days on the job amid the growing investigation of the Trump team’s ties to Russia. That probe was back in the news with the testimony of former acting attorney-general Sally Yates, who spoke to a Senate panel about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (NYT)

Opec and Russia keep the taps off the oil cartel and Moscow are on course to extend their oil output cuts in an attempt to draw down supplies and bolster the price, with Saudi Arabia saying the cartel is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to end the supply glut. Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said on Monday he expected the Opec-led production deal to be rolled over until at least the end of this year. (FT)

Banks to export 9,000 jobs from Brexit Britain Global banks plan to move roughly 9,000 jobs to Europe in the next two years, as the aftermath of Brexit on the City begins to take shape. (Reuters)

France turns to parliamentary battle With Emmanuel Macron set to take office next week, France’s politicians charged straight into the battle for next month’s parliamentary elections. Mr Macron’s large margin of victory will give him momentum in the coming weeks but the high level of abstentions and spoiled ballots suggest many French still have doubts about him and his agenda. Here’s Mr Macron’s victory in charts. Here’s Gideon Rachman on why Mr Macron’s success matters to the whole world: if he fails, nationalism and protectionism will soon be resurgent. (FT)

Didi Chuxing targets foreign travellers The Chinese company is launching a bilingual version of its car-hailing app and accepting international credit cards, enabling foreigners — who had been left fuming at its withdrawal — to use the Uber-type service in China once again. Weeks ago, investors poured $5bn-$6bn into Didi aimed at enabling it to expand beyond China and valuing the company at $50bn. (FT)

North Korean contacts In Pyongyang’s first attempt to contact anyone with ties to Washington since US President Donald Trump was elected, a high-ranking North Korean representative is set to meet a prominent former US government official. (NAR)

Akzo Nobel to knock back €26.9bn bid Akzo is set to reveal its rejection of US rival PPG Industries’ takeover offer as early as this week. The rebuff means its suitor will have to choose between making a hostile bid or walking away. (FT)

It's a big day for

South Korea Presidential contenders had a frantic final day ahead of Tuesday’s election, in which voters hope to put the vast corruption saga that felled Park Geun-hye, the former president, behind them. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

‘Belt and Road’ vision struggles Reality has failed to match China’s grand plan for a trade hub in Qinzhou, southwestern China. Part of President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, it was hailed as a key port for trade with fast-growing economies in Southeast Asia. Five years on, no big vessels call at the port, there are not enough workers and the promised factory hub has yet to appear. (FT)

Iraq fears for its future once Isis falls The liberation of Mosul is imminent, but when the troops roll out of town they will leave behind a region mired in complex tensions. This on-the-ground long read looks at the lives of those grappling with what comes next. (FT)

3G’s lean, mean machine After 3G Capital bought Heinz in 2013, profit margins rocketed by a remarkable 58 per cent. 3G Capital’s reputation for brutal cost-cutting has transformed the beer, fast food and manufacturing industries but at what cost? Founding partner Alex Behring talks about the company’s strategy. (FT)

After Piketty A new book sympathetically appraises what French economist Thomas Piketty got right in his surprise blockbuster, ﻿Capital in the Twenty-First Century, and what it got wrong, while taking the landmark book’s argument further into the connection between capitalism and inequality. (Bloomberg)

Rodrigo Duterte’s cat-and-mouse game The Philippines’ strongman has softened his rhetoric on Washington, while signalling a willingness to work with China. (FT)

Replaced by a robot Industries that automate tend to increase output but with dire consequences for workers. A recent study found that jobs and wages have fallen in parts of the US where more robots are installed. (Bloomberg)

Video of the day

Japan’s ageing bosses When the president of a small company steps down, it's no longer a certainty that a son or daughter will take over. Leo Lewis looks at the demise of family business succession in Japan and the opportunities that creates. (FT)