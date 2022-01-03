23 buys to upgrade your sleep rituals
Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Mauli Rituals Sleep Dharma Pillow Mist, £25 for 50ml, net-a-porter.com
Polo Ralph Lauren cotton Signature Pony pyjama set, £85
De Mamiel Anchor bath soak, £83, goop.com
Dior Oblique Jacquard Homewear kit, £1,700
Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker, £10.99, foyles.co.uk
Grown Alchemist Age-Repair sleep masque, £57 for 40ml, harrods.com
Philips SmartSleep wake-up light, £149.99
Guess faux-fur cushion, £65
Paul Smith Championship Stripe pyjama set, £185
Muji yuzu essential oil, £16.95
Begg & Co x Diptyque angora wool scarf, £300
Sisley Confort Extrême Nutritive lip balm, £56
Giorgio Armani silk monogrammed dressing gown, £1,900
Tekla organic-cotton Percale bedding, £190
Chantecaille Nano Gold Energising Face Cream, £370
Clinique La Prairie Age-Defy Regeneressence and Immunity supplements, SFr740 (about £610)
Tom Ford Private Blend Ebène Fumé, £178 for 50ml EDP
Kkokdam Handmade flower tea gift set, $45
Rossel linen nightslip, £99
Louis Vuitton recycled-nylon Pillow backpack, £1,960
Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep intensive skin treatment candle, £40
Bearaby cotton Napper weighted blanket, $249, goop.com
Fellow Clyde stovetop kettle, $99
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published