The high price of inept political leadership

The darkest hour is just before the dawn. Theresa May must hope that the adage holds true, but there is no guarantee after another dire week in British politics. The public has watched a cascade of allegations regarding sexual harassment by MPs. The first minister to be swept away was Michael Fallon, the defence secretary. He resigned from the cabinet after admitting that his conduct fell short. His departure may not be the last.

Mrs May’s choice of replacement symbolises the prime minister’s precarious position. Gavin Williamson, the former chief whip elevated to the Ministry of Defence, has been competent in winning votes. He has no experience, however, of running a major department or speaking at the despatch box. Now he is responsible for one of the most challenging portfolios in Whitehall. Mrs May had few choices about who could be persuaded to step up to the challenge.

The sexual harassment scandal is not, however, just a Tory problem. As Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, put it: Westminster is going to need “some pretty big shovels” to clear out its Augean stables. Misconduct allegations have been made against Labour MPs too. It is a cultural problem that requires a cross-party solution. Party leaders and Commons authorities need to act more decisively and take a zero tolerance approach to cases where misconduct is clearly established. The procedures for reporting and acting upon such offences need to be transparent and robust.

Mrs May’s government has been further undermined by a series of calamities — from her disastrous party conference speech to botched leadership coups. The lack of direction from the top could not come at an inopportune time for the UK, given the daunting policy challenges.

The Budget at the end of November requires careful economic and political handling. The UK’s public finances remain tight, and investor confidence is fragile thanks to the Brexit uncertainty. The adverse reaction to the Bank of England’s interest rate rise — the first in a decade — underlined unease about the future health of the UK’s economy. Philip Hammond, chancellor, is determined to remain firm on his spending framework, but he has to make a gesture towards voters suffering from the squeeze of austerity and the rise in inflation. Mr Hammond will also be acutely aware that the last three budgets have unravelled.

The other critical issue remains Brexit. Talks with the EU will begin again shortly, but progress has been slow. There has been no effort by Mrs May to convince her party and the country that the UK will have to pay more to seal divorce talks and unlock negotiations on the future relationship with the EU27.

Without a deal, businesses (and the electorate) grow increasingly nervous. All parties to the talk agree that November is the critical month. Mrs May’s government must decide on the trade-offs between money, access to the EU single market, and the degree of acceptable regulatory convergence under European jurisdiction. On this depends the success of the EU summit in December, perhaps the last moment for an exit deal which avoids crashing out of the bloc in March 2019.

It is tempting to say the British predicament is untenable. History informs us that unsustainable situations often prove sustainable in extraordinary circumstances — as demonstrated by the governments led by John Major and Gordon Brown. Mrs May might stumble on but the damage to the country’s standing and prospects is palpable.