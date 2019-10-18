Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson attempts to secure parliamentary support for his Brexit deal, Saudi Aramco postpones the launch of its long-awaited initial public offering and Facebook reveals a project to prevent minors from being exploited on its platforms. Plus, Turkey agrees to pause its military incursion in Syria as the US pledges to ease sanctions, and Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, makes an admission regarding Donald Trump’s July phone call to Ukraine.





With Lauren Fedor, FT Washington correspondent.

