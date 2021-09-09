Lawyers say Elizabeth Holmes’s failure to make Theranos a viable business was not a crime

A court heard opening arguments in the case against the founder of the failed blood-testing technology start-up Theranos, Janet Yellen has warned that the US Treasury could run out of cash next month, and PayPal has acquired the Tokyo-based buy now, pay later company, Paidy. Plus, the FT’s environment and clean energy correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains how the world’s largest CO2 direct capture plant works.





‘Failure is not a crime,’ Theranos founder’s lawyers tell jury

Janet Yellen warns US Treasury risks running out of cash in October

PayPal to acquire buy now, pay later provider Paidy for $2.7bn

World’s biggest ‘direct air capture’ plant starts pulling in CO2

EY will invest $2bn to improve audits after series of scandals

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show's editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show's theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT's global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

