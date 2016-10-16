Trump stokes conspiracies, Brexit bill, the pursuit of perfect coffee

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

As his chances of victory have fallen, Donald Trump has been stoking conspiracies of the US election being “rigged”, while his surrogates engage in racially charged claims of electoral fraud.

Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims may leave lasting damage to US democracy, argues Julie Pace, while Ed Luce writes that this final gamble by Mr Trump has “sown doubts about the whole system … It is a habit Mr Trump perfected with his casinos. He racks up huge losses. Everyone else is stuck with the bill. (FT, Guardian, AP)

In the news

The battle for Mosul The Iraqi prime minister has announced the much-anticipated launch of an offensive to recapture the city. Hundreds of Isis militants over-ran Mosul in June 2014 as tens of thousands of Iraqi forces in the city fled. (FT)

UK set to pay for Brexit … Britain would continue to pay billions of pounds into the EU budget after Brexit to maintain cherished single-market access for the City of London under plans being discussed by Theresa May’s cabinet. The prime minister’s demand that Britain controls its borders and throws off the jurisdiction of EU judges has led many in London and Brussels to conclude that British-based banks and insurers would inevitably lose the “passporting” rights that allows them to trade freely in Europe. (FT)

… and Ireland could too The country’s leaders have warned of an economic “disaster” on both sides of the border without decisive action to confront the effects of Britain’s impending departure from the EU. (The Guardian)

UK prosecutors question Barclays execs in Libor probe The Serious Fraud Office is questioning former and current Barclays senior managers. It is the first criminal probe to examine whether the bank submitted unrealistically low Libor rates, which would have made it look healthier than it really was. (FT)

Mr Duterte goes to China Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to China and Japan this week for talks that will test whether his anti-US rhetoric will lead to a fundamental security shake-up on Asia’s seas. The firebrand new leader has vowed to pull Manila away from its long alliance with Washington and tilt towards Beijing. (FT)

US ‘sending a message’ to Putin US vice-president Joe Biden has suggested the Obama administration may launch a retaliatory cyber strike against Russia in response to what Washington believes to be interference by Moscow in this year’s election. “We’re sending a message” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Biden said. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Mysterious Elon Musk product launches The tech billionaire sent a cryptic tweet last week announcing a Tesla product unveiling on Monday that would be “unexpected by most” (CNN)

China’s space program The country has launched two men into orbit in a project designed to develop its ability to explore space. (BBC)

Food for thought

Trump’s Russian connections An interactive look at the Republican candidate’s links to Moscow, a mix of bling, business and bluster that spans 30 years. (FT)

The next frontiers in surveillance Cyborg beetles. Drones that mimic the movements of animals. Millimetre-wide “smart dust” cameras and listening devices. Just a few examples of how governments, corporations, thieves and terrorists could spy on us in the future. (The Altantic)

Lionel Barber on Brexit The editor of the Financial Times looks back on the referendum and forward to the possible outcomes. (FT)

The perilous pursuit of perfect coffee Artisanal roasters seeking the next great specialty coffee have descended on the Congo despite the threat of corruption, kidnappings and the ubiquitous Kalashnikov. “It’s the Wild West of specialty coffee.” (WSJ)

Saudi Arabia’s $550m (yacht) man Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s deputy crown prince, has implemented sweeping austerity measures on the country — and spent more than half a billion dollars on a boat. The 31-year-old is emerging as a potential rival for the throne. (NYT)

Video of the day

The week ahead The FT’s Vanessa Kortekaas previews the big stories to watch for this week, including Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump facing off in the final US presidential election debate, UK inflation figures being released and BHP Billiton’s AGM. (FT)