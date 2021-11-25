We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest House & Home news every morning.
With party season in full swing, colourful glassware is having its moment. A decorative vessel can dress up a simple gin and tonic, elevate a fruit juice to something exotic and sophisticated, and brighten up a table with splashes of mismatched hues and patterns. There are iridescent flutes and pink-tinted coupes for fizz, tumblers speckled with colourful confetti or swirled with mouth-blown Murano glass, and crystal martini glasses with art deco elegance. Clink!
Luisa Beccaria Shade tumblers, €143 for two
Campbell-Rey x Laguna B Cosimo coupe, £210 for two, matchesfashion.com
Summerill & Bishop handblown Italian flute, £80 each
Baccarat crystal Véga martini glass, £280 for two
Reflections Copenhagen Ascot Tall glass, €583 for two
Stories of Italy Murano-glass Hex tumbler, €175 for two
