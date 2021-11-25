With party season in full swing, colourful glassware is having its moment. A decorative vessel can dress up a simple gin and tonic, elevate a fruit juice to something exotic and sophisticated, and brighten up a table with splashes of mismatched hues and patterns. There are iridescent flutes and pink-tinted coupes for fizz, tumblers speckled with colourful confetti or swirled with mouth-blown Murano glass, and crystal martini glasses with art deco elegance. Clink!

Host handblown Cecil glass, £24 each By Alice handblown Italian glass, £30 each

Summerill & Bishop handblown Italian flute, £80 each Baccarat crystal Véga martini glass, £280 for two