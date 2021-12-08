This edition features these stories from ft.com

China to tighten rules for tech companies seeking foreign funding

US to demand halt to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

Coffee hits 10-year high as shipping bottlenecks squeeze supply

Chinese developer Kaisa suspends share trading as potential default looms

